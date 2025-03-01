Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been given some hope that a deal for Alexander Isak could be there for the taking, with a swap deal for two Reds stars seemingly of interest to Eddie Howe and with Newcastle reportedly identifying three potential replacements for the prolific Swede.

Isak has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best out-and-out No.9s, having scored an impressive 56 goals in 97 appearances since a £63m move to Newcastle from Real Sociedad in summer 2022. And while his initial six-year contract still has three years to run, the Magpies are understandably keen to tie him down to a lucrative new deal that rewards him for his brilliant form and puts the brakes on talk that he could be lured away.

For several months now, Arsenal have been on the 50-times capped Sweden striker’s trail, though talk that Newcastle would demand a British record fee – in excess of the £115m Chelsea paid Brighton for Moises Caicedo – has put the dampeners on such a move.

However, that price is not expected to dissuade Liverpool, who have cash in the bank after opting against spending any real money in the two transfer windows Arne Slot has presided over so far.

All that will change though this summer, though, with our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher recently revealing the Reds are gearing up for what sources have told him is likely to be a ‘historic transfer window’ with a £200m double deal just the tip of the iceberg.

Now, with Isak seemingly installed as their top target, the Daily Express claims PSR factors could yet force Newcastle into the reluctant sale of their star man, while Eddie Howe’s interest in acquiring two Liverpool stars – defenders Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez – could be used as part of a monster three-way swap deal.

As a result, the Express claims Liverpool find themselves in a ‘strong negotiating position’ over a potential summer swoop for Isak.

Howe position on Isak clear as trio are linked with Newcastle

Despite those claims, Newcastle boss Howe would fight tooth and nail to retain the services of his star man, having made it clear just how important he is to their side.

And while efforts to tie him down to a new deal could be dependent on the club’s ability to secure Champions League football again for next season, Howe is desperate for his star man to hang around.

Speaking earlier in the season, Howe compared the importance of Isak to Erling Haaland at Manchester City.

“I love working with Alex, and I wouldn’t swap him for anyone,” Howe said.

“We’ve got a good relationship, and he’s got a good relationship with his teammates. We’ve tried to help him by moulding our style of play to suit his game. I really respect Erling, obviously, and what he’s done in his career is unbelievable, but we really love Alex.

“You look at Haaland’s consistency over a long period of time and there’s no doubting that and Alex is certainly doing the same. Since he’s come to this club, I think he’s been sensational for us.”

Despite those words, Newcastle are understood to have been keeping their eye on the market this summer for a new striker. Admittedly, much of that need can also be attributed to the fact that Callum Wilson falls out of contract this summer and is expected to leave Tyneside as a free agent.

As a result, they have been linked with three exciting options in recent weeks, with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike – whom Newcastle have tried to sign in the past – both mentioned as prospective targets.

However, a new name has recently been thrust into the limelight with Caught Offside reporting that Newcastle scouts have taken a shine to FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, who has also emerged on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also reportedly keeping a close eye on Aghehowa, who has scored 13 goals in 19 Primeira Liga games so far this season.

