Liverpool are increasingly optimistic about securing a new deal for Virgil van Dijk after links to a major overseas suitor were emphatically shot down and with the defender providing a major hint over his future ambitions at Anfield.

The 32-year-old has proved one of the most important signings at Liverpool in the last decade, playing a significant role in helping the Reds win seven major honours in close to nine glorious years under the command of Jurgen Klopp. A Premier League and Champions League winner, Van Dijk will on Sunday hope to hold aloft his second successive Carabao Cup for the club as they look to get the better of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at Wembley.

However, with his deal at Anfield due to expire at the end of the season, Van Dijk is currently eligible to depart Liverpool as a free agent. And despite his advancing years – the centre-half turns 34 this summer – he will have no shortage of offers for his services, given his recognition as one of the world’s elite central defenders.

The former Celtic and Southampton man was this week linked with a move to PSG after being spotted deep in discussions with their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos after the Reds had exited the Champions League at the hands of the Ligue 1 giants.

And while Van Dijk’s comments have since been explained as an apology and a message of congratulations to the pair, talk of a move to PSG continues to do the rounds.

Despite that, journalist Ben Jacobs has underlined Liverpool’s confidence in persuading the star to commit to a new deal, and in an update on the Dutchman’s future, he has revealed how that confidence is growing.

“The first thing to note is that Van Dijk is giving priority to Liverpool. He is not negotiating with other clubs, which is the same approach Roberto Firmino took when departing Anfield in the summer of 2023,” the journalist said on Givemesport.

“Only after informing then-boss Jurgen Klopp that he wanted a new challenge did the Brazilian start formally speaking to suitors before eventually joining Al-Ahli.”

Van Dijk drops new subtle hint on Liverpool future

Jacobs’ update tallies with exactly what our sources have reported all along on Van Dijk – that he is very much keen to stay at Anfield.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported back in November that the very first contract offer for Van Dijk had already been tabled, and while it has since remained unsigned, we reported that an agreement was ‘closer than people realise’.

And then earlier this month, Jacobs, in his role as a contributor for TEAMtalk, also revealed how Reds officials – led by sporting director Richard Hughes – were using data to determine exactly how lengthy a deal to offer the player.

Both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have shared optimistic updates on the future of Van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk himself has spoken of how special a feeling it is lifting trophies with Liverpool – and in a hint on his future has stated why he wants more of it.

“Obviously last year [Carabao Cup final] was pretty special, obviously the whole evening, build-up, how the game went,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“It was definitely a special one that I’m never going to forget. It definitely makes me very hungry to hopefully do it again against a very good Newcastle side.

“These things I will never take for granted. Lifting trophies for Liverpool is an amazing feeling together with our fans.

“I think every night that we have been experiencing these moments have been so special. You want more of it and you want to experience it again and again and again.

“We know how difficult it is and every competition, we are competing to be able to do that. But we have an opportunity, a big final, against a very good team that can make it very difficult for you.

“We have to be at our best to hopefully lift that trophy – we have to work hard for it. It’s going to be a good game and I’m really looking forward to it.”

