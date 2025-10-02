Real Madrid have made a decision on the prospect of signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, according to a report in the Spanish media, as we reveal why Arne Slot’s side are best placed to secure the services of the defender.

Despite signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025, Real Madrid are keen on reinforcing their defence, especially with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season. William Saliba has long been Madrid’s ‘dream target’, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, but the France international central defender has just signed a new long-term contract and lucrative contract with Arsenal.

Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano have now become Madrid’s main targets for the centre-back position, with both defenders available on a free transfer next summer, as things stand.

While Konate is out of contract at Liverpool next summer, Upamecano will become a free agent at the end of the season if he does not sign a new contract with Bayern Munich.

Marc Guehi is also out of contract at Crystal Palace at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, and, like Konate and Upamecano, the England international, too, is on Madrid’s radar.

Gleison Bremer, too, is a centre-back that Madrid like, according to a report in a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, but the Spanish and European giants are not going to sign him.

Defensa Central has reported that Juventus and Brazil international central defender Bremer is on Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat’s ‘list’.

The 28-year-old is one of the centre-backs ‘most liked’ by Calafat, with his ‘strong attacking style and good ball handling’ catching the attention of the Madrid chief scout.

However, Los Blancos have already said ‘goodbye’ to the prospect of Bremer because he will cost €60million (£52.4m, $70.3m) and Madrid will not pay that kind of money for a 28-year-old player.

Teams in England are ‘willing’ to pay that sum, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all ‘seriously evaluating the possibility of undertaking such an operation’.

With so much competition and the price-tag, Madrid have ‘already given up’ on signing, who has been hugely praised by Juventus manager Igor Tudor this season.

Tudor told DAZN about Bremer on September 11: “He’s incredibly important from every perspective – as a player, and as a leader this locker room needs.

“He’s a great guy, but then he becomes mean on the pitch. We have a good relationship, and he makes himself available.”

Liverpool have Gleison Bremer advantage

Bremer has been on the books of Juventus since 2022 and is under contract at the Italian giants until the summer of 2029.

The Brazil international is a key figure in the Juventus team, having made five appearances for the Bianconeri so far this season.

While it is not surprising that Bremer is on the radar of top clubs in Europe, we believe that Liverpool have an advantage in the race for his signature.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on September 10 that Liverpool ‘came close’ to signing Bremer in the summer of 2024.

We understand that Liverpool still want Bremer and view him as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, revealed on September 20 that Manchester United and Chelsea have also been scouting Bremer, who is also ‘high’ on Liverpool’s list.

Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Bremer coupled with their need to sign to sign a top centre-back in 2026 gives them an advantage in the race for the Juventus star.

As things stand, Konate will become a free agent next summer, and Giovanni Leoni will also be on the sidelines then.

Liverpool have an urgent need to sign a new centre-back, and the defending Premier League champions are likely to be more appealing to Bremer than the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea and even Man City.

Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title last season and could retain the title as well as clinch the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

The chance to join Liverpool and become an important member of a team that are winning major trophies would be hugely appealing to Bremer, who, at 28, is at the top of his game right now.

As Los Blancos bow out of the race to sign Bremer, Real Madrid are said to have made a shocking decision on Ibrahima Konate after learning that Liverpool are confident that the France international centre-back will sign a new contract.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Real Madrid and Manchester City are competing to lure a top Bayern Munich star.

Meanwhile, our Audience Editor, Samuel Bannister, has looked at the seven defenders that Madrid could target after Saliba decided to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

