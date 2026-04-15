€60m ‘magic’ star ‘awakens’ Liverpool interest after ‘great season’ – he will play vs Arsenal tonight

Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have taken a shine to Goncalo Inacio and could be able to bring him to Anfield for a fee less than his release clause, according to a journalist, and he could eventually replace Virgil van Dijk in Arne Slot’s team.

Inacio is one of the best defenders in Europe and will feature for Sporting CP in their Champions League game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal have a 1-0 lead from the first leg in Portugal last week, but there is still a chance that Sporting CP would overhaul that deficit and progress to the semi-finals of Europe’s premier club competition.

Inacio could also win Liga Portugal with Sporting CP this season, with Rui Borges’s side only five points behind leaders FC Porto with a game in hand.

According to AS journalist Eduardo Burgos on X, Liverpool are among the clubs keen on a 2026 summer deal for Inacio.

Manchester United and Chelsea’s interest in the 24-year-old Portugal international has also been awakened because of his ‘great season at Sporting’.

Burgos has reported that while Inacio has a release clause of €60million (£52.1m, $70.8m) in his contract, Sporting CP could sell him for a lower fee.

Burgos wrote on X at 3:06pm on April 14: “Gonçalo Inácio awakens interest from the big clubs.

“His great season at Sporting, especially in the Champions League, has drawn attention in England (Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United) and Spain.

“His release clause amounts to 60M€, but it’s negotiable.”

Inacio has scored two goals and given three assists in 39 matches in all competitions for Sporting CP in the 2025/26 campaign.

Described as ‘a defensive midfielder, but with the soul of a full-back’ and hailed for his ‘magic touch on his left foot’ in AS, the Portugal international centre-back has won Liga Portugal thrice with Sporting CP so far in his career.

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Goncalo Inacio could replace Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk remains a very good player, but the Netherlands international defender is 34 now.

Van Dijk is also out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season, and the Reds need to start thinking of eventually replacing him.

Although Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni will be strong options for Liverpool manager Arne Slot next season, both of them are still very young.

Ibrahima Konate now looks set to stay at Liverpool, but the France international is not a leader at the back.

Inacio could be that leader that Liverpool will need after Van Dijk eventually leaves Anfield.

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