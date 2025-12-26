Liverpool are planning to raid Paris Saint-Germain for striker Goncalo Ramos and bring him to Anfield on a temporary deal as a short-term replacement for Alexander Isak, according to a report.

Isak, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2025, suffered a long-term injury during the Reds’ 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on December 20.

The Sweden international striker has undergone ‘an operation on an ankle problem, which included a fibula fracture’, according to Liverpool’s official website, which has noted that ‘no timeframe’ has been ‘set on his return’.

According to CaughtOffSide, Liverpool are already planning to sign a new striker in the January transfer window and have identified Goncalo Ramos as a potential target.

The report has claimed that Liverpool have ‘discussed internally’ a number of ‘high-profile names’, with Ramos being one of them.

The defending Premier League champions are said to be considering ‘a surprise six-month loan move’ for the 24-year-old Portugal international striker.

‘Liverpool see Ramos as a potential short-term solution who could slot in seamlessly, offering pressing intensity and penalty-box instincts while Isak recovers’, according to the report.

Ramos, who cost PSG €80million (£70m, $94.3m) in transfer fees, is under contract at last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners until the summer of 2028.

The 24-year-old has scored 42 goals and given nine assists in 109 matches in all competitions for PSG so far in his career.

Do Liverpool need to sign Goncalo Ramos from PSG?

Ramos is not guaranteed a place in Luis Enrique’s PSG starting line-up, and perhaps this is why Liverpool believe that a loan deal would be possible.

The Portuguese striker has made eight starts in Ligue 1 and has not started a single Champions League this season.

Liverpool were linked with Ramos in the summer of 2025 before they signed Isak, so there is historical interest in the striker, too.

However, the big question is whether Liverpool need to sign another striker in the middle of the season.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has publicly said that Isak will be out of action “for a couple of months”.

Do Liverpool need to delve into the market if that is the case, especially when they have Hugo Ekitike?

Let us not forget that Liverpool signed Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt before they were able to get a deal done for Isak in the summer transfer window.

While Slot has played Ekitike and Isak together, the former is capable of leading the line by himself.

Ekitike, a former PSG striker, has scored 11 goals and given one assist in 24 appearances for Liverpool so far this campaign.

