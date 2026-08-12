Growing feeling Liverpool transfer will be made for £30m – Fabrizio Romano

There’s a growing belief Liverpool will sell one of their players for £30m in the coming weeks, and the unlikely figure of Newcastle may actually help push this deal over the line, according to reports.

Liverpool’s primary focus in the final weeks of the summer transfer window is on signing two new wingers. With Ronald Araujo banked and the issue of defensive cover addressed, it’s now full steam ahead for Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye.

If both PSG wide men were to arrive at Anfield, Liverpool could in turn give the green light for Cody Gakpo to join Tottenham.

On the subject of potential exits, The Athletic recently named EIGHT players who could soon depart, three of which are household names.

The higher profile trio in the list are Curtis Jones, Federico Chiesa and Gakpo.

Jones has cut a frustrated figure in recent times, and his dissatisfaction at rarely featuring in his favoured central midfield position last term was evident.

He was courted by Serie A champions Inter Milan in January, and the Italian giant have maintained their interest through the summer window too.

Jones is willing to join Inter who have already tried and failed with multiple bids this summer, the biggest of which so far totalled €30m.

Liverpool were understood to be holding out for as much as €40m or even €45m, but per the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, there’s now a sense a deal can be struck for €35m / £30m.

Inter Milan expect to sign Curtis Jones from Liverpool for £30m

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, he wrote: ‘Inter maintain Curtis Jones as priority target since May and now feel deal could happen with Liverpool at €35m fee.

‘There’s still no green light to new bid until Davide Frattesi’s exit but Inter definitely will try again for Curtis before the window ends.’

As mentioned, Frattesi’s exit would pave the way for Jones to arrive, and that’s where Newcastle factor in.

The Magpies are on the hunt for reinforcements in central midfield after reluctantly selling Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal.

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They’ve been rejected by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and interest in Joao Palhinha could come to nothing with Aston Villa advancing in talks to sign the former Tottenham loanee from Bayern Munich.

As such, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on Tuesday of Newcastle being offered the chance to sign 26-year-old Italy international Frattesi.

Whether the Magpies take up this opportunity remains to be seen. If they do, we’re told Inter’s asking price is €30m / £26m.