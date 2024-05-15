Guardiola responds to Liverpool ‘losers and failures’ claim as Klopp era ends in anti-climax

Pep Guardiola has given his thoughts on Liverpool dropping out of the title race as Manchester City hurtle towards the Premier League trophy.

The Cityzens picked up a vital three points against Tottenham on Tuesday night and now only have to beat West Ham to secure the top spot for a fourth-consecutive campaign.

Liverpool were right up there with Arsenal for much of the season but some poor results at a vital time have left them locked in third place.

Guardiola was asked about Liverpool’s dip in form in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge and said they were unlucky not to have won some of the matches they dropped points in.

“Listen, in football, I saw Liverpool in the last weeks could not fight with Arsenal, but do you know the way they lost the chance to not fight until the end?” he said in a press conference.

“I saw the game against Crystal Palace in the second half, the game against [Manchester] United, the chances they missed, it looks unbelievable! You cannot believe it!”

Guardiola heaps praise on ‘incredible’ Liverpool

Guardiola said Liverpool were unfortunate to have missed some big chances against Palace and Man Utd, adding they should still be proud of their efforts.

“I saw, I asked: ‘Give me all the chances from Liverpool that they missed’. But they missed it without the keeper, [with a] keeper, nothing, and they missed it! And for that reason, they are not fighting until the end,” the Man City boss said.

“They are losers? No. They are failures? No. They are the incredible, same team that fights against us in these many, many years, like last season.

“Tell me how these incredible, attacking players that Liverpool has don’t score a goal [against Palace and Man Utd].”

Klopp will ultimately have to accept that despite Liverpool putting in some impressive performances this season, his team could only manage to win the League Cup in his final season in charge.

Still, the German coach leaves behind an incredible legacy at Anfield, winning eight major trophies since joining Liverpool in 2015.

The Reds have been Man City‘s main competition over the past few years and will hope to continue that trend under their prospective boss Arne Slot, who is set to join from Feyenoord.