Liverpool reportedly hold concrete interest in Bundesliga enforcer Willian Pacho, while Fabrizio Romano has reacted to the player liking social media posts about a possible transfer.

With Jurgen Klopp deciding to leave Liverpool at the end of the campaign, the Reds will start a new era this summer when Dutchman Arne Slot arrives as his successor. As would be expected, news of Slot’s impending arrival at Anfield has led to plenty of speculation about who his first signings will be.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of Slot’s best Feyenoord players, including Santiago Gimenez, David Hancko, Mats Wieffer and Lutsharel Geertruida.

But on Monday, Romano revealed that the first area Slot wants Liverpool to bolster is central defence. The 45-year-old coach wants Liverpool to offer Virgil van Dijk a contract extension while also looking for players who can future-proof the backline.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Pacho is one potential solution, as he is a player who has been tipped to make a Premier League switch this summer.

Arsenal are big admirers of the 22-year-old, but it emerged on April 25 that Liverpool have overtaken the Gunners as they are already laying the groundwork for a summer deal.

As per the latest from German outlet Bild, Liverpool and Fenway Sports Group chief Michael Edwards is ‘very interested’ in landing Pacho.

Due to Pacho’s tender age, Liverpool are planning to sign him via a permanent deal this summer but loan him back to Frankfurt next season to gain more senior experience.

Willian Pacho to sign for Liverpool?

Such a move would allow Pacho to return to England in the summer of 2025 as a more mature and better rounded player.

Frankfurt know they have a gem on their hands and want between £50-60million before letting the Ecuadorian leave.

That is clearly a lot of money for a young player like Pacho, although he does have fantastic potential and could eventually justify that price tag by dominating in the Premier League.

It is likely Pacho would jump at the chance to join Liverpool this summer, should they come calling. He has recently been spotted liking Romano’s social media posts about Slot’s move to Anfield.

When asked about this in his latest column for the Daily Briefing, the journalist responded: “I wanted to clarify something on Willian Pacho as some fans noticed he liked my Instagram post about Arne Slot.

“I honestly wouldn’t judge social media activity like this when discussing transfers. Liverpool want to sign an important centre-back this summer, but the top target has not been decided yet and the manager will also be involved in the discussion.”

