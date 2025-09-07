Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has revealed just how close he came to joining Bayern Munich this summer, describing speculation over his future as “hectic and stressful” – and the Reds will be convinced they have made the right choice.

The 26-year-old moved to Anfield in January 2023, when he moved to Merseyside from PSV Eindhoven for a fee initially worth an initial €40m (£34.5m) but rising to €50m (£44.3m) once add-ons have been factored in. While he took a bit of time to settle and showed flashes of his ability in those first few months, Gakpo has now become a regular under Arne Slot.

Indeed, under his compatriot, Gakpo really hit the straps for Liverpool last season, contributing towards 25 goals (17 scored, eight assists) from 49 appearances – a G/A every 107.8 minutes he took to the field for the Reds.

This season has started on a similar level, with the 41-times capped Netherlands international having one goal and two assists to his name from four games already, form which has already vindicated the improved deal the Reds handed the player last week.

That new arrangement runs until 2030, and a delighted Gakpo has now come clean on those summer talks with Bayern Munich.

“From what I understand, [Bayern] did come, but they ended up buying Luis Diaz,” Gakpo told ESPN Netherlands.

“It’s nice [to have clarity]. I’ve experienced things differently myself, of course.

“A transfer window like this can be hectic and stressful for a player and everyone around them. I don’t have that problem anymore.”

Keeping Gakpo and selling Luis Diaz always made sense for Liverpool

With Gakpo penning the extension just two days before the arrival of Alexander Isak, competition for places in the Liverpool forward line has never been more challenging.

When all are fit, Slot will be able to select from Mo Salah, Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Rio Ngumoha and Federico Chiesa, as well as the Dutchman. An absolute wealth of options.

Indeed, Gakpo insists he is happy at Anfield and was delighted to sign the new deal, revealing talks over an extension “took us a year,” adding, “maybe a little longer or shorter, but it’s just a long process.”

Gakpo continued: “I already told the club that I’m happy and that my family is happy in England. We feel at home, and I think that’s very important, besides the football itself, of course.”

As the forward referenced at the start, he was the subject of attention from Bayern Munich, who instead got the green light and eventually sealed the signing of Luis Diaz instead.

While the Colombian was a popular player at Anfield and one of the first on the Liverpool team sheet under Slot, the Reds knew the offer from Bayern – worth an initial €70m (£60.7m) – was simply too good to turn down for the 28-year-old.

And with his deal at Anfield expiring the following summer and with the Reds showing no inclination to hand Diaz the type of salary he was demanding, it made good business sense for the Reds to cash in when they did, with Richard Hughes helping bring in another hefty sale to help fund Slot’s crazy £440m (€507m) transfer spree.

Gakpo, by contrast, was a player the Reds were happy to both pin down to a longer deal and hand a pay-rise to – a move that made sense given his age (26) and the fact that he just about to enter his peak years.

