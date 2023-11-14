Harry Kane names only Bayern star better than him, in comment that’ll excite Liverpool amid Klopp push

Harry Kane has named rumoured Liverpool target Leroy Sane as the best player in the Bayern team this season, despite the England striker netting an incredible 21 goals in his first 16 matches for the German giants.

Kane left the Premier League in the summer by signing for Bayern in a deal worth an initial €100m (£86m), though the transfer has the potential to rise to £105m through add-ons. Upon the completion of the move, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel praised his club for managing to prise the Three Lions captain away from his home country.

Kane has enjoyed a sensational start to life in Bavaria, notching more goals than games so far. His stunning record includes a hat-trick in the recent 4-0 rout over rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Following Bayern’s 4-2 victory over Heidenheim – during which Kane scored another brace – the former Tottenham star was asked about Sane. The pair have struck up an unstoppable partnership in their relatively short time playing together.

Kane was humble in his response, as he labelled Sane as Bayern’s top-performing player this campaign, despite his own record-breaking achievements.

“He [Sane] has great pace and outstanding power,” Kane said (via Get Football News Germany). “Leroy is probably our best player so far this season. He is fantastic.

“Even today, when it was 2-2, I had the feeling that he was the player who would lift us up again. He is such an important player for us with his skills. Today he made two assists for me again, which is great. I hope we keep this connection.”

Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer added on Sane: “The quality and skills – we know what a gem we have in the team. That’s why it’s not surprising to me. He is extremely important for our game because he can make the difference.”

Liverpool interested in Leroy Sane as Salah replacement

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to hear such high praise for the winger. Sane has been identified by Liverpool as a potential replacement for Mo Salah on the right flank, with the Egyptian known to be a target for Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad.

Sane is in arguably the best form of his career, and he could therefore arrive at Anfield full of confidence next summer. While the 27-year-old is not quite as efficient in front of goal as Salah, he is still incredibly hard for opposition defenders to keep at bay.

Although, Sane is not the most likely Bayern attacker to end up at Liverpool at the end of the campaign. The Reds are also keeping tabs on Jamal Musiala’s situation, in case the playmaker opts against extending his contract with Bayern. Musiala’s current deal expires in June 2026, and he has warned Tuchel that he will become unhappy if he does not start most big games.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have fended off Tottenham Hotspur and can now be considered favourites in the hunt for a Premier League star, according to reports.