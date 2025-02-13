Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has brushed aside suggestions that the Everton fans were very loud at Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby and has praised the travelling fans, as Gary Cahill gives his verdict on one particular player for the hosts.

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening was a very lively affair. There were four goals in the match, including a late one from James Tarkowski, and there were also four red cards.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones were sent off after the game as it descended into chaos, with Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff also dismissed after the final whistle for protesting that Tarkowski’s late goal should not have stood.

The atmosphere in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park has been universally praised, with Everton manager David Moyes raving about the home fans for the way they raised the team.

However, Liverpool midfielder Elliott does not think that Everton fans made any impact.

The 21-year-old believes that most of the noise at Goodison Park was being made by the Liverpool supporters.

Elliott told TNT Sports: “This game feels like a loss because of everything that happened.

“But I feel like we need to look at the bigger picture. It’s a point on the board at a tough ground, the circumstances as well with it being the last Merseyside Derby here.”

When asked whether he could ‘feel the crowd’, Elliott said: “Not really, no.”

Pressed on whether he didn’t feel a ‘roar’ around the ground, Elliott responded with a straight face before breaking into a smile: “Yeah, the Liverpool fans.”

Gary Gahill praises James Tarkowski

Tarkowski was the hero for Everton fans, as it was the defender who scored the equalising goal in the eighth minute of injury time.

It was awarded after the video assistant referee (VAR) checked for offside and a foul.

Former Chelsea centre-back Cahill was hugely impressed with the way Tarkowski took his goal and raved about him on the BBC Football Daily podcast.

Cahill said: “That was a proper derby game. Rolling back the years. On the whole it was played in a great way, very passionate fight in the game.

“I know it spilled over towards the end but on the whole I thought the game was very competitive.

“What an end and what a finish. It was fitting in the last derby at Goodison.

“I think Everton come off the field feeling like they have won the game and the finish from [James] Tarkowski right at the death was phenomenal. It’s a finish like a striker. It has rocketed in and I think it added to the atmosphere.”

Latest Liverpool news: Carreras talks, Huijsen interest

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Alvaro Fernandez Carreras from Benfica in the summer transfer window.

Carreras was on the books of Manchester United from 2020 until 2024 before he joined Benfica first on loan and then on a permanent basis.

The Spain Under-21 international has been superb for the Portuguese club, and his performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool.

A report has claimed that Liverpool are already in contact over a deal for the 21-year-old left-back.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Liverpool are keen on a deal for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants want to sign a new centre-back, and sources have told us that the former Juventus prospect is a player that they really like.

Meanwhile, trusted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool were very close to selling Darwin Nunez in the January transfer window.

The striker is not guaranteed a place in Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s starting lineup, and Al-Nassr were in talks with the Premier League club over a deal.

However, Liverpool decided to pull the plug, with their thinking behind it was that they needed Nunez to be part of the squad to win four major trophies this season.

