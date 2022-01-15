Fabinho has revealed his confidence in fellow midfielder Harvey Elliott giving Liverpool a major boost when he returns to the team.

The 18-year-old turned heads at the start of the season following his impressive return to Anfield. Indeed, he had starred on a season-long loan at Blackburn in the Championship.

There was the potential for Elliott to make another temporary move away this summer. However, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that the teenager was ready for Premier League football.

And he did not disappoint, starting three of Liverpool’s first four Premier League games of the season until a nasty ankle injury away at Leeds United in September.

Elliott has still not returned, but he is on his way back and will be in action again soon, much to the delight of Brazil star Fabinho.

“We are really happy for him because we always see him in the training ground and in the dressing room, and he always has a smile on his face,” Fabinho told Liverpool’s official website.

“So it is not an easy moment for him after his injury but he is always working hard and doing everything to be back in the best shape possible.

“So it will be really good to have him back. He is someone who can do good things for the team as well.

Liverpool star fails to shine but Jurgen Klopp has hope Takumi Minamino spurned Liverpool’s best chance in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal, but there is hope for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“Hopefully he will be back soon and helping us.”

Liverpool have not suffered an injury crisis like they did last season. Nevertheless, midfield has been an area of concern throughout.

As well as Elliott, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Fabinho have all been out this season.

Thiago remains out, while Jones is back from a freak eye injury. Keita, meanwhile, is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea.

Klopp provides Harvey Elliott injury update

Speaking on Wednesday, Klopp provided an update on Elliott’s fitness.

The manager said: “Harvey Elliott looks really promising out on the pitch. He didn’t train with the team yet, but I don’t think we are too far away from team training.

“What he is doing at the moment looks really good.”

Liverpool return to action on Sunday when facing Brentford at Anfield.

READ MORE: Agents look to test truth of Klopp transfer statement by offering Liverpool star to Serie A