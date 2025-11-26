Harvey Elliott is increasingly unlikely to be signed permanently by Aston Villa, and he could end up back with Liverpool in a shock twist, to give Arne Slot another option in attack this season, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old secured a move to Villa Park on transfer deadline day, joining on a season’s loan that includes a conditional obligation to buy for £35m next summer.

Elliott fell down the pecking order under Arne Slot, and at the time, it seemed like a shrewd bit of business from Unai Emery to bring him in.

But things haven’t gone to plan for the attacking midfielder in the Midlands. He has played just 96 Premier League minutes for Villa so far, hasn’t been in the squad in their last four league games, and there are no signs of that changing.

Reports revealed earlier this month that Elliott must make five more appearances for Villa for them to trigger their £35m obligation to buy clause. It seems that is something Emery is looking to avoid.

And now, TEAMtalk transfer expert Dean Jones believes that Elliot could end up back at Anfield in January.

“I think Liverpool and Arne Slot will have a decision on Harvey Elliott to contemplate by the end of the year,” Jones exclusively told us.

“His loan spell at Aston Villa is not going to plan and I get the impression we are heading towards a crunch decision over his immediate future.

“Elliott did not fit into Liverpool’s plans at the start of the season – but if he ends his loan early then Slot may need to consider what to do with him.

“It may be unlikely, but at a time when the side is lacking conviction in invention, creativity and goals he could be a figure that adds depth and competition.

“The move to Villa has been a frustrating one, but it’s almost certain the Midlands club are not going to trigger a clause to make his transfer a permanent one.”

It could be Liverpool return or bust for Harvey Elliott

Results-wise, Liverpool have been dreadful of late, leading to pressure on Slot and his team to turn things around, and quickly.

Elliott, a boyhood Reds supporter, was loved by the Anfield faithful, and could end up being a part of their resurgence if he makes a shock return.

He didn’t play consistently last season, but he contributed to their positive campaign, notching five goals and three assists across all competitions.

With Florian Wirtz struggling to find his feet in the Premier League, Elliot could give Liverpool another option in attacking midfield. He could also play on the left or right wing if required – his versatility is his biggest asset.

His situation is one to keep a close eye on, because as things stand, it looks like he has no future with Villa, who are in good form without him.

And it’s worth noting that because Elliot played for Liverpool at the start of this term, he cannot join another side in January. Due to UEFA and FIFA transfer rules, you are not allowed to play for three clubs in a single season.

Therefore, it could be back to Liverpool or bust.

