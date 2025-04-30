Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has made clear his wishes to remain at Anfield this summer and for many years to come – and while he has expressed his willingness to ‘fight’ to convince Arne Slot he deserves more chances, five possible exit routes could open up for the star.

Despite being Surrey-born, Elliott is about as Liverpool as you can get for a person not born in the city. A Liverpool supporter since childhood, he did not hesitate to make the move to Anfield when the Reds came calling, when the midfielder was only just 16 years of age. Now in his sixth season at Anfield, the 22-year-old has appeared in 143 games for the club, scoring 14 goals.

However, his fine development and progress has been somewhat stunted this season under the management of Slot, with the player making just 14 Premier League appearances so far – and only two of those being for 30 minutes or longer.

As a result, speculation has arisen that Elliott could reluctantly consider leaving Anfield – with sources confirming to both our reporters, Fraser Fletcher and Ben Jacobs, that a summer switch away is not out of the question.

Elliott himself, speaking in an interview with the Liverpool Echo, has admitted that an exit is not out the question, though has made clear any decision could be taken out of his hands.

“I hope that I can push on [next season],” Elliott said, who went on to explain his wish to ‘fight’ for his Liverpool future.

“This is my team, I am committed to them and it’s just a situation that is always going to have a lot of talk, I just need to think about what is best for my future, my career and as much as I want it to be here.

“You never know what is going to happen around the corner. If I had it my way, that would be here, I would play each and every game here and stay here for the rest of my career but it all depends on managers, the people above and as I said you don’t know what could happen but as far as I am aware I am here, here to stay and this is the club I want to be at.”

Five clubs in the mix for Elliott as star discusses lack of Liverpool action

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are one of those clubs firmly in the mix for his signature this summer. Manager Eddie Howe is a firm admirer of his qualities and would love to bring the 22-year-old to the North-East should the opportunity arise.

However, they are far from alone with their interest with two other, as yet unidentified Premier League sides also in the mix. There are also whispers over a possible move abroad with both Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund among those keen.

Elliott’s preference, though, remains on staying at Anfield.

“Hopefully, I am still here to be honest. It is the best place to be, the best club to be at and especially having the fans around us at the moment, I don’t think there is a better place to be playing.

“Players go through ups and downs, but at the end of the day, you have to come out fighting, and I think it is within myself to make it happen. So hopefully I can stay here for the rest of my career.”

His lack of game-time, however, could yet force his hand and the player has told Slot he remains committed to the cause and determined to continue having a positive impact when called upon.

“I think it’s been a lot more difficult for me because I obviously had that injury at the start.

“But at the same time, you need to be here for the team, work as hard as you can and when the opportunities come on the pitch.

“A lot of times this season it’s almost been [coming on] when we’ve been losing or drawing, so it is about trying to change the game, try and turn it around and have a positive impact. But, you know, any minutes for Liverpool are amazing.”

