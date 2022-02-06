Harvey Elliott admitted that his first goal for Liverpool – and the circumstances in which it came – are hard to express in words.

The 18-year-old netted the Reds’ third in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round clash against Cardiff. Not only was it his first goal for Liverpool, but it came at the Kop end.

And if that was not enough, Elliott’s goal came after almost five months out with a nasty ankle injury. Indeed, that was the most headline-grabbing aspect of the strike.

The midfielder took Andy Robertson’s cross well and fired past Dillon Phillips to cap off a fine afternoon for Liverpool.

“It is hard to put into words at the moment,” Elliott told ITV Sport after the match.

“This is what I am in the team to do, to score and assist. Thankfully it has come today in front of the fans after having a long time out and in the end it’s my job at the end of the day so I’ve just got to keep doing it.

“It’s a moment that myself and my family will remember.”

Elliott added that he has taken inspiration from Diogo Jota on his journey back. The Portuguese opened the scoring for Liverpool against Cardiff with a header, his 15th goal of the season.

“Yeah it wasn’t too bad,” Elliott said of his goal. “Watching my man next to me, Diogo, he’s been banging them in left, right and centre for us so I’ve been getting a few tips off him.

“It’s nice to score and how it came to me… at the end of the day you’ve got to finish it when it comes.”

Elliott’s injury would be difficult for any young player, but it came at a difficult time for the midfielder in particular.

The midfielder suffered the injury against Leeds in the Premier League in September. Before then, he was a regular starter for Liverpool in the early stages of the Premier League season following an incredible recent rise after a fantastic loan spell at Blackburn.

In fact, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted that the injury was one of the hardest moments of his managerial career.

Klopp makes Harvey Elliott admission

The coach said: “Coming on is a great step back, scoring the goal makes it a proper fairytale. Harvey Elliott’s goal was very touching.

“I have known him for a while now. I know what an incredible talent he is and an incredible kid he is. When we lost him at Leeds, it was one of the hardest moments of my career.

“Probably his biggest talent is how ready he is mentally for all the things out there. He is a kid but on the pitch not so much. He was buzzing and waiting for this moment.

“When he got the injury, I saw him two days later at the training ground and I was in a worse mood than he was. He was saying, ‘Come on, boss, head up.’ He is an exceptional talent in a lot of departments.”

Liverpool return to action on Thursday when facing Leicester in the Premier League.