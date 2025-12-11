Harvey Elliott could return to Liverpool and fill the void left by Mo Salah

Aston Villa are preparing to send loanee Harvey Elliott back to Liverpool, with Unai Emery’s side set to sign a direct replacement, giving the Reds outcast a shock opportunity to fill the void left by Mo Salah.

Elliott, 22, secured a move to Villa Park on transfer deadline day, joining on a season’s loan that includes a conditional obligation to buy for £35m next summer.

However, the move hasn’t gone to plan, with Elliott playing five times for Villa so far. Emery has decided that the £35m that Villa would be obligated to pay – should he make 10 appearances for the club – is better spent elsewhere.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Villa have already informed Liverpool that Elliott will not be allowed to meet the terms of the obligation, so they are looking at sending him back to Anfield next month.

The timing is interesting, given that Salah’s very public criticism of the Liverpool hierarchy has led to him being dropped from Arne Slot’s squad in mid-week.

Salah is unlikely to return to the fold this weekend, either. He is training separately from the squad and as we reported earlier today, has no intention of apologising to Slot or anyone else for his outburst.

Elliott, who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder, could therefore get minutes back at Liverpool if Salah decides to pursue a move away from Anfield.

Aston Villa set to sign Brazilian winger; terms agreed

As they prepare to part ways with Elliott, sources confirm that Villa have agreed terms with Gremio forward Alysson ahead of the January transfer window.

Villa have made an approach for the 19-year-old Brazilian winger and the two sides are close to finalising their overall deal, with personal terms now in place. They plan to axe Elliott to make room for him in the squad.

Alysson’s deal is worth close to £11m and Villa are wanting him to be in England by the end of this month so he could be ready to play in January.

As mentioned, Villa have informed Liverpool of their plans for Elliott and the Reds are assessing the situation.

Given the ongoing Salah saga, those at Anfield are considering whether it would be best for all parties to have Elliott back at the club.

Elliott only left Liverpool in the summer due to his desire for first-team football, not because rated by Arne Slot and his staff.

He notched five goals and three assists despite his limited minutes for Liverpool last term. At one stage he was in with a chance of an England call-up, but a major transformation is needed for that to become possible again.

Due to UEFA and FIFA rules, Elliott will not be allowed to join a different club if he leaves Villa, as he can’t play for three teams in the same season. He made two appearances for Liverpool this term before his switch to the Midlands.

