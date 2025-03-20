Harvey Elliott has joined calls for a Liverpool icon to have a statue in his honour erected around Anfield, and the Reds attacker made a compelling case as to why.

Elliott’s dream came true upon signing for Liverpool aged just 16 back in 2019. The playmaker is a boyhood and lifelong Reds fan and although he’s never been a regular starter, has often come up with vital contributions when it matters most.

Like many of Liverpool’s squad, Elliott had only known one manager during his time at Anfield – Jurgen Klopp.

The iconic boss ultimately decided to bring his storied Liverpool spell to an end at the nine-year mark last summer, though his legacy lives on.

And speaking to Amazon Prime Video, Elliott admitted his surprise Liverpool are still to place a statue of their former boss around Anfield.

“I’m surprised there isn’t a statue of him yet,” said Elliott when speaking to goalkeeper-turned-media personality, Ben Foster.

“He built the team up, won so many things and he has that legacy that I think will live forever and ever, for many, many, many years, until I’m even dead it will still go on.

“He deserves it. What he’s done to this team, the way he built it up and made it like a family.

“The players, the fans, everyone in this building or even around the world, everyone feels together.

“I think that’s because of him, the way he is as a person and the way he handles everything that comes in his way. He’s a legend in my eyes and he will be a legend of this club forever.

“You look back on these times and in the moment you don’t really think about these things because as a player it’s always about the next game and you can’t get too overwhelmed with situations.

“But looking back he’s a legend and his legacy will live on forever.”

Greatest Liverpool player wants Klopp honoured too

Elliott isn’t the only person with a Liverpool connection to call for Klopp to be honoured with a statue.

Speaking in the aftermath of Klopp announcing his departure back in 2024, arguably Liverpool’s greatest ever player made his case for a permanent reminder of Klopp’s legacy.

“The biggest thing for me was obviously after the disappointment of 2014, when we came so close, there was a lot of pain and a lot of hurt,” explained Steven Gerrard.

“Myself, my family and obviously a lot of Liverpool fans, there was a lot of doubt after that moment, there was a lot of pain from times.

“And I just hope to god that there’s a statue in the making, and I hope it’s nearly ready.

“Because I think he deserves that stature at the club. You mention Shankly, Fagan, Benitez, all the ones that have delivered the big prizes at Liverpool, that comes with huge pressure.

“It’s very difficult to achieve those big accolades. He’s right up there alongside the best, for sure.”

Klopp won eight major honours during his time as Liverpool boss including the club’s sixth European Cup/Champions League and their first top flight title in the Premier League era (1992-onwards).

Liverpool already have statues of legendary managers Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley around Anfield, with the latter carrying an injured Emlyn Hughes. The Centenary Stand was renamed the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand in 2017.

