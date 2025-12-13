The real reason why Aston Villa manager Unai Emery continues to ignore Harvey Elliott has been revealed by a Liverpool journalist, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the winger could be sent back to Anfield with a replacement already lined up.

Elliott left Liverpool for Villa on the final day of the summer transfer window, with the Villans having the obligation to make the loan deal permanent for £35million (€40m, $46.7m) in 2026. If Elliott makes 10 appearances Emery’s team this season, then Villa will have no choice but to pay that sum next summer.

As things stand, Elliott has made only five appearances for Aston Villa so far this season, with manager Emery publicly suggesting that he may not play him again.

Emery said on Wednesday: “We are speaking with him and about his situation. He is not here with us (in Basel for a Europa League game).

“Hopefully, we can get the best for him and the best for us. I respect him as a player and as a person.

“He is training well, but we have one circumstance with him. Hopefully, we can get a solution for him to try to play consistently and try to continue in his career with us or not.

“I have spoken with him two or three times about the situation we have with him.

“Firstly, my decision and also the situation. He is on loan playing with us, but he is not definitely adding to us with a permanent contract.”

It has now emerged that Emery did not want to sign Elliott for Villa in the first place; the winger’s deal was driven by Monchi, who left his role as the club’s sporting director just weeks later.

The Liverpool Echo’s Liverpool FC correspondent, Paul Gorst, has reported that “there is an acceptance that the decision to sign Elliott in the closing hours of the window was driven by former sporting director Monchi, who left Villa just weeks later”.

The well-informed and well-connected journalist added: “Emery, it is believed by those close to Villa, feels Elliott has yet to adapt to the demands placed on him and with the club still trying to avoid the pitfalls of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Regulations, triggering a £35m fee for someone who isn’t in the plans would be a foolish move.”

Aston Villa planning for life after Harvey Elliott

Liverpool do not have any option to bring Elliott back from his loan spell at Villa.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Aston Villa have informed Liverpool about Elliott’s situation.

The Villans are looking to send the winger back to Liverpool next month, as Emery has no plans to give him five more matches between now and the end of the season to make the deal permanent.

Sources have also told Graeme Bailey that Villa are on the verge of getting a deal done for Gremio forward Alysson.

We understand that Villa have agreed personal terms with Alysson, who will cost the Premier League club £11m (€12.5m, $14.7m) in transfer fees.

Villa and Gremio are close to finalising a deal for the 19-year-old Brazilian winger, who will come as further bad news for Liverpool.

