Liverpool could reportedly ‘hold a meeting’ with the agent of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies in an attempt to beat Manchester United and Real Madrid to his signature.

As reported, the Merseyside club are keen to bring in a new left-back to cover for Andy Robertson, who has not been at his best for some time.

Davies’ current contract with Bayern is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite the Bundesliga club’s best efforts he’s yet to sign an extension.

This means the 24-year-old will be able to open pre-contract talks with non-German clubs from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next season. Several top clubs are very interested in signing Davies on a Bosman and journalist Christian Falk has suggested Liverpool will be in the mix.

“True: Alphonso Davies is open to a potential transfer away from Bayern Munich,” Falk wrote in his FactFiles Column. “He’s not 100% fixed on Manchester United or Real Madrid. I heard that talks with Bayern, at the moment, are on ice until January.

“His agent, Nick Huoseh, will talk with any interested top club in the new year. When Huoseh is on his tour of England, Liverpool could get a meeting with him. It would be a good club for Davies, of course, given they play a style of football that would suit him. Liverpool, naturally, have a chance.

“I think Manchester United and Real Madrid are more concrete by comparison at this point in time. Bayern are also applying pressure to sign him up to a new contract. They’re still hopeful about making this work. So, Liverpool are still in the race, if they want him.”

Liverpool, Man Utd keen to sign new left-backs

Davies is certainly a top player and as we have previously revealed, Man Utd hold concrete interest in him as Ruben Amorim looks to bring in cover for injury plagued left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd have already made contact with the Canadian international’s agents over a potential move but the race for his signature is still open.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are interested in signing a new left-back and would no doubt jump at the chance to sign Davies on a free transfer.

We understand, however, that Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez is their top target as things stand. He could cost as much as £40million in January though, and Man Utd are also attentive to his situation.

What’s clear is that Arne Slot isn’t fully convinced that Robertson is the right left-back for Liverpool, at least in the long-term. A new left-back is one of Liverpool’s priorities for January, along with a defensive midfielder.

Liverpool rumours: Lookman linked / Alexander-Arnold latest

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is interested in joining Liverpool in January, after he ‘asked’ for a transfer to Anfield last summer.

The former Everton man has also said he’d be willing to join Manchester City, per reports, as he eyes a return to the North West of England.

Lookman, 27, has been sensational for Atalanta, who currently sit top of the Serie A. Supporters will remember the sensational hattrick he scored in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen last season, to fire Atalanta to victory.

He is keen to test himself in the Premier League again but Atalanta are reluctant to sell. Lookman is only under contract until 2026, however, so they could be forced into a sale in January or, more likely, next summer.

In other news, Real Madrid reportedly believe they are making progress in their attempts to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk all currently have contracts which expire on June 30. Liverpool are in a race against time to agree new deals with the trio, which will prevent them from entering talks with foreign clubs from January 1.

Reports claim that Madrid are ‘increasingly confident’ of landing Alexander-Arnold after having sent him a contract offer.

The prospective offer runs for four years and includes the option of a fifth, the same as Liverpool’s proposal. Crucially, though, Madrid feel Alexander-Arnold is tempted by the opportunity to play at the Bernabeu and star alongside his close friend Jude Bellingham.

IN FOCUS: Robertson vs Davies, stats this season

Robertson's Premier League stats compared to Davies in the Bundesliga