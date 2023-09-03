‘He is our player and wants to play here’ – Klopp shuts down Salah leaning towards exit rumour

Jurgen Klopp has shut down a rumour that Mohamed Salah is considering leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

Liverpool have started this season on the right foot in the Premier League. They struggled for a chunk of last season, before turning things around and finishing fifth.

There have been no such struggles this season, as the Reds have now won three games in a row, after beginning the season with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

They beat Bournemouth 3-1, before a dramatic turnaround saw them defeat Newcastle 2-1, and their last game saw them dominate Aston Villa, with the game finishing 3-0.

New boy Dominik Szoboszlai has looked in good nick all season, and got his first goal for Liverpool inside three minutes, with a well-struck half volley on the edge of the box after the ball ran to him from a corner.

Liverpool made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute as Matty Cash turned into his own goal after a Darwin Nunez strike, before Mohamed Salah wrapped up the 3-0 scoreline in the 55th minute.

As a result of the win, Klopp’s side leapfrogged Brighton and West Ham into third place, with just Manchester City and Tottenham above them.

It was written in the stars that Salah would score, after Klopp was asked before the game if he had to assess how committed the winger would be amid continued links to Al Ittihad after Liverpool rejected a bid of over £100million.

Klopp shuts down Salah exit rumour

In fact, it’s been reported Salah has told friends he’s ‘tempted’ by the wages and chance at becoming a the poster boy of the Middle East as it’s been suggested Al Ittihad could come in with a £200million offer.

After the win, Klopp shut down rumours his star is leaning towards an exit.

“I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club. You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

The manager also praised Salah for his performance in the game, suggesting he played very well despite any outside distractions.

“He played a top game. Mo had to work super hard and he did,” Klopp added.

READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers plots raid on former club; Klopp favourite keen on ditching Liverpool for Celtic