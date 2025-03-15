Real Madrid are reportedly well on their way to nabbing Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are now ‘privately accepting’ that Trent Alexander-Arnold will depart Anfield for Real Madrid this summer with Fabrizio Romano joining another journalist in providing a big update on his future and amid claims when an announcement over the move could materialise.

The 26-year-old right-back has been with his boyhood club for 20 years now and grown to become one of the world’s leading right-backs, having played a role in a hugely impressive 109 goals (22 scored, 87 assists) in his 349 appearances for the club. And while injury will deny Alexander-Arnold the chance of reaching a landmark 350 at Wembley on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, Arne Slot’s immediate priority will be on who steps into the Liverpool side in his absence – a situation exacerbated by injuries to Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez.

Down the line, it remains to be seen how many more times Alexander-Arnold will be seen in a Liverpool shirt. His contract at Anfield expires this summer and claims of a free-transfer switch to Real Madrid have only gone from strength to strength. And while Liverpool’s exit from the Champions League – and avoidance of a possible meeting with the Spanish giants at the semi-final stages – could bring forward an announcement, nothing is expected to be announced until Liverpool are mathematically certain to win the Premier League title.

However, with Liverpool already 15 points clear at the top, they are guaranteed to win the Premier League title if they win their next five Premier League fixtures and avoid defeat in the sixth – at Chelsea on Saturday May 3.

Glory though could come before then if the nearest challengers Arsenal drop points – meaning it’s now surely a question of when, not if the title is confirmed as heading to Anfield.

Behind the scenes, it’s now reported the Reds hierarchy has accepted Alexander-Arnold will indeed move on.

In an update for Rousing the Kop, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey stated: “We know Trent is basically done with Real and Liverpool are privately accepting that now. It is what it is!”

Fabrizio Romano reveals Real Madrid’s Alexander-Arnold ‘confidence’

Speculation in Spain over the last few days has teasingly given Liverpool fresh hopes of keeping the player amid claims he was stalling on a move to Real Madrid and now also considering signing an extension at Anfield.

However, Romano has quickly juiced that talk and insists Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid very much remains on track.

“In Madrid, all the questions are about Trent Alexander-Arnold,” Romano began on his YouTube channel. “Today we had reports from England about a bid from Real Madrid. With all respect, from when I told you, this is not something that is changing now.

“Trent Alexander Arnold has had an offer from Real Madrid since a long time ago. Real Madrid presented the contract proposal, Real Madrid are absolutely convinced to go for Trent Alexander-Arnold; they consider him as a perfect signing.

“They have already discussed internally how much in terms of salary they want to give to Trent Alexander-Arnold. So, remember what I keep telling you, Trent is option one, two, three but also four and five at Real Madrid for the right-back position.”

Romano insists Liverpool have not yet given up hope but that the signs now all point towards a move to the Bernabeu.

“Real Madrid will go for Trent, they will go very strong, then lets see what happens because Liverpool want to try until the end to extend his contract.

“They will try to the end but Real Madrid internally remain really convinced and remain really confident; they believe Trent Alexander-Arnold can land in Spain for next season and play at Real Madrid…”

Bailey, meanwhile, claims Liverpool will use the upcoming international break to ramp up their quest to nail both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah down to a new deal, with talks set to reach a crescendo.

“Liverpool are planning a renewed push for Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah during the March international break,” Bailey said. “Salah and Van Dijk’s camp are eagerly awaiting improved terms. If they don’t get it then we know what the outcomes going to be, but we can’t predict what’s going to happen.

“Talks are going to happen, not that the lines of communication have ever been closed. There will be hope that the two camps and Liverpool will come closer together if nothing else.”

At the same time, Ben Jacobs also claims Liverpool are increasingly optimistic about securing a new deal for Van Dijk after links to a major overseas suitor were emphatically shot down and with the defender providing a major hint over his future ambitions at Anfield.

Elsewhere, speculation that Liverpool are set to launch a move for Alexander Isak has gathered even more pace in the wake of a sizeable update from Romano, who claims Newcastle are expecting to field ‘big proposals’ for their super Swede.

And finally, faultless Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher has been tipped to join Tottenham – while one observer has also suggested the Irishman could even make an unthinkable move to Manchester United.

