Henrique Araujo is on the radar of Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona thanks to the promise he has shown in the UEFA Youth League.

The 20-year-old recently scored a hat-trick for Benfica’s under-19s in their UEFA Youth League final win over RB Salzburg. It is the first medal of what could be a promising career for the striker.

Araujo is under contract with Benfica until 2024 and has already made five appearances for their first team. What’s more, he has scored once in the senior ranks so far.

There could be more to come from the Portuguese talent. Accordingly, he is beginning to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to a recent write-up from Mundo Deportivo, he is one of a few young players on the radar of Barcelona. But he is regarded as an unlikely signing at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester City have been battling to take Araujo to the Premier League. The report also claimed the two title rivals have been monitoring his progress for a long time.

Whether either can bring him to England – and when – remains to be seen. In addition, Benfica’s asking price has not yet come to light.

But given the stature of club keeping tabs on Araujo, they may have to fend off bids in the near future.

Move may be too soon for Henrique Araujo

Both Liverpool and Man City want to sustain the success they are currently enjoying. With that in mind, it is important for both to target talented youngsters for the future, just as much as first-team ready players for the present.

That said, Araujo may be best off staying at Benfica for a while if he feels he can continue to develop his game there. Especially with main man Darwin Nunez linked with an exit, he could get further opportunities with the Primeira Liga club.

In time, he could become a Premier League player, or even earn a big transfer to Barcelona. But he would be best advised to be patient, to keep honing the talent that is clearly there.

In turn, Benfica could command a higher asking price, which is probably why the likes of Liverpool and Man City may want to make their moves sooner rather than later.

But it is up to the player just as much, and he must consider whether he is yet ready for such a leap.

