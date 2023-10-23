Liverpool hero to form devastating partnership with world’s most feared winger amid stunning £175m offer

Liverpool favourite Roberto Firmino could become part of an incredible front three with former Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez and Brazil star Vinicius Junior, with Al Ahli reportedly trying to sign the latter from Real Madrid.

Al Ahli had a massive summer transfer window, as they signed a plethora of well-known stars from Europe. Firmino, Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Gabri Veiga, Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy, Roger Ibanez and Merih Demiral all arrived at the club as part of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund’s aim of making the country’s top flight one of the best competitions in the world.

Those transfers have worked wonders. This is Al Ahli’s first campaign back in the Saudi top flight after their promotion last season, and they already appear to be a threat for the title. After 10 matches they sit in fourth spot, four points behind leaders Al Hilal. They are above Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad and behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr only on goal difference.

And Al Ahli could reach another level entirely next season if they manage to pull off one of the most ambitious transfers the country has ever seen. As per Spanish newspaper Sport, Al Ahli chiefs want to sign Vinicius Jr from Madrid.

The interest stems from Vinicius’ contract situation. While he has verbally agreed a new four-year deal at Madrid, that contract has yet to be confirmed. And with the winger’s current terms expiring at the end of the season, Al Ahli are hoping to tempt him to the Middle East with a huge offer.

Sport suggest they are willing to pay the deadly attacker as much as £175million per year. Such a deal would make him one of the best-paid athletes on the planet.

It would be a nightmare for opposition defenders to come up against a front three of Vinicius, Firmino and Mahrez. And to make matters worse for other teams, Al Ahli would also be able to bring on former Newcastle livewire Saint-Maximin from the bench.

However, it must be noted that it will be incredibly hard for Al Ahli to convince Vinicius on this move, even though they can pay him huge money. At the age of 23, Vinicius is far younger than most players who have gone to Saudi Arabia to pick up one last big pay day before hanging up their boots.

Vinicius will likely want to continue at Madrid and help them win plenty of trophies over the next five to 10 years, before potentially deciding to leave Europe altogether. Vinicius will see himself challenging the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland for future Ballon d’Or awards, and this would be very hard to do if he went to Al Ahli.

