Liverpool could still find themselves losing one of their top stars this summer following a fresh report from Colombia over the future of Luis Diaz.

The winger has been heavily linked with LaLiga giants Barcelona of late, with talk of a potential £75million gaining some traction.

And, while Diaz appeared to try and put some distance between himself and an Anfield exit by explaining how happy he is on Merseyside, talk of a transfer to Catalonia has taken another worrying turn for the Reds.

Colombian journalist Breinner Arteta Canizares took to X to provide the latest on Barca’s interest in the 27-year-old attacker.

He claims the Colombia international’s entourage ‘will have a meeting’ with Hansi Flick’s side either this week or next in the United States.

Diaz is currently with the national team preparing for the Copa America, which kicks off in the US from June 20.

Canizares adds that the Liverpool attacker would have ‘everything lined up’ to quit Merseyside for a move to Catalonia.

There have certainly been mixed reports over new Reds boss Arne Slot’s desire to keep hold of the player this summer.

Talk of Diaz sale refusing to go away

Some suggestions state that Diaz is not well suited to the Dutchman’s style of football, having been a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore also admits that he would not be surprised if Diaz was sacrificed as part of Slot’s summer rebuild at Anfield.

The former Feyenoord boss wants to make his mark at his new club by bringing in some of his own additions, which inevitably means some exits will also take place.

While Slot is expected to put his faith in some of the club’s outstanding young talents, he is still expected to be backed in the market to strengthen.

The spine of the team is expected to be the focus, with a new centre-back, midfielder and striker all major priorities while a wide attacker is also being mooted due to the Diaz rumours.

The Reds may even new to bring in a new goalkeeper, given talk that both Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian could both move on.

But in terms of Diaz’s immediate future, it appears much will hinge on the proposed meetings that take place over the coming week.