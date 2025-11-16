Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United, Chelsea and others for the signing of Adam Wharton, after reportedly holding talks over a potential transfer in 2026.

The 21-year-old Crystal Palace star is considered to be one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, and the battle for his signature is heating up.

Wharton started for England against Albania today, and he will hope to remain in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the World Cup next year.

According to DAVEOCKOP, Liverpool are holding ‘initial talks’ to ‘discuss signing Wharton in 2026,’ as Arne Slot looks to add to his midfield.

The Reds want to bolster their options in the middle of the park and bring in someone who can compete with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch for a starting spot.

Wharton is contracted with Palace until 2029, and TEAMtalk has consistently reported that it would take north of £70m to lure him from Selhurst Park.

Palace are determined to keep him, and it’s more likely that Liverpool are targeting a deal for next summer, rather than in January, as DAVEOCKOP also suggests. Crucially, Wharton’s ‘preference’ is a move to Anfield, per the report.

Liverpool will have to wait for Wharton

Wharton is undoubtedly one of England’s best young talents, so it’s no surprise to see multiple top sides interested in signing him.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed in an update on November 12 that he is one of Chelsea’s top three midfield targets.

Man Utd, meanwhile, will prioritise midfield additions in the next two transfer windows, and Wharton is one of the player’s that Ruben Amorim would love to bring in.

We could therefore see a bidding war take place for Wharton in the coming months, but the message from sources has consistently been that he’ll be very difficult, if not impossible to sign in January.

Liverpool could be trying to get ahead of the competition if the claims of early talks over a transfer are true. It isn’t made clear whether the talks are with the player’s representatives, or with Palace, however.

Of course, he is not the only Palace star on Slot’s wishlist, with Eagles captain Marc Guehi still wanted after he saw a summer switch to Anfield collapse.

Both stars are integral to Oliver Glasner’s side but Palace are in a weaker position with regards to Guehi’s future, as his contract expires next summer.

Wharton is undoubtedly one to watch but a transfer will have to wait until next summer unless Liverpool put a mammoth fee on the table in January.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to make a ‘mega’ move for AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who is also a target for Real Madrid and Newcastle.

Arne Slot knows Smit from when he was a coach at AZ, which may give the Reds an advantage in the race for the 19-year-old, who has been dubbed the ‘new Pedri.’

In other news, Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate has played down the rumours that he could leave Anfield when his contract expires next summer.

“My agents are still discussing with Liverpool. I hope my decision will be made and that I’ll be able to announce what I’ll do very soon,” Konate said in an interview.

