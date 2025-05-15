Liverpool have reportedly held face-to-face meetings with Florian Wirtz’s father and agent as they look to beat a host of sides, including Premier League rivals Manchester City, to his signature and obliterate the British record in the process – and TEAMtalk can reveal the truths behind the claims.

Wirtz has emerged as one of the world’s most gifted playmakers in his time with the Bundesliga side, having scored 57 goals and assisted 65 more in his 196 appearances in their colours so far. With a G/A every 1.61 appearances, Wirtz’s form has done as much as anyone to guide Leverkusen to last season’s Bundesliga title – the first in their history.

But with just two years remaining on his deal, a parting of ways seems inevitable this summer, with Leverkusen realistic enough to know the time is right to part ways with the gifted 22-year-old.

Seen as the dream heir to Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City, TEAMtalk has been reporting about Pep Guardiola’s desires to bring him to the Etihad for well over 18 months now.

However, while the Cityzens have ramped up that interest in recent weeks, with our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealing he was one part of a glitzy £190m triple coup planned by Guardiola this summer, they are far from alone in tracking the 29-times capped Germany international.

Indeed, both Real Madrid and Bayern have also been credited with an interest in a player described by former Leverkusen striker Patrick Helme as the “best midfielder in the world.”

Despite that, multiple sources have now revealed that a stunning move to Liverpool actually looks most advanced, with the player’s father and agent, Hans, having held a series of secret meetings with officials from the Premier League champions over a prospective move to Anfield.

The truth on Liverpool links to Florian Wirtz amid British transfer record claims

It was previously reported that Wirz would cost a fee of around €100m (£85m, $113m) this summer, with both City and Bayern seemingly willing to meet that price.

However, the fact that his mentor and former coach Xabi Alonso is also due to take charge at Real Madrid this summer had also fueled reports that a move to the Bernabeu could be on the cards, with the 43-year-old coach desperate to reunite with his star turn.

In light of that, The Sun now reports that Liverpool are willing to shatter the British transfer record to ensure they win the race – and are willing to go as high as £125m (€148m, $166m) to land their man.

Bild’s Christian Falk has also talked up Liverpool’s interest.

‘There was also a meeting with FC Liverpool and Florian Wirtz (22) on Tuesday in England,’ Falk reported for Bild.

“Also Manchester City negotiate with the family of Wirtz. Father Hans is also his agent. But: the bosses of FC Bayern are sure that the player will keep his promise to move to Munich.”

That was followed by Kicker, who stated Wirtz’s father was flown to Merseyside by private jet and are “making efforts to seduce” the player.

However, TEAMtalk sources understand that while Real Madrid cannot be discounted from the race, the player is more likely to end up at either Manchester City or Bayern Munich.

The German champions appear confident of securing his signing, with sections of the German media suggesting Wirtz has seemingly given the Bayern his word he would move to their rivals.

However, sources have informed us that that is a scenario Leverkusen would rather avoid, given they do not want to sell to a direct rival and would prefer the player to move abroad were he to leave. They are, however, refusing to turn their back on the player and continue to try and tie him down to a new contract.

But were a move abroad to occur, we understand City are currently in the driving seat, though sources are also not ruling out an approach from Real Madrid.

Furthermore, while Liverpool do have money to spend this summer, their priorities lie in signing a left-back and a right-back – with Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong highly likely – and a new striker. If the opportunity arises, then a new centre-half and long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk could also be sought.

That said, Liverpool do hold a long-term interest in Wirtz, and sources openly state they are open to the prospect of signing the world’s best young players if they come on the market.

The chances of a move to Anfield for Wirtz have been played down by journalist Ben Jacobs.

‘Liverpool are interested in Florian Wirtz but believe he will either move to Bayern or stay at Leverkusen,’ he wrote on X.

‘If Wirtz decides to move to the Premier League, Liverpool could advance things. Same situation for Manchester City. There has been contact from Liverpool with Wirtz’s camp, but denials from sources that an in-person meeting took place with his parents yesterday.’

