Liverpool are looking to tie down the future of a vital star

Liverpool are being urged to act quickly to tie down Alisson Becker to a new deal at Anfield, with the ‘adopted Scouser’ making his feelings on an extension crystal clear and despite the Reds being presented with a dream opportunity to sign a Premier League-ready heir.

The Merseyside giants currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, with their five wins from 10 games so far not a bad return given the enormous changes that have occurred over the summer at Anfield. With long-time squad stalwarts Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate all leaving on free transfers, together with a change of manager, with Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot, this was always going to be a season of transition for Liverpool.

One of the constants of the side over nearly the last decade, goalkeeper Alisson, has done as much as anyone to ensure those changes have gone through as seamlessly as possible, with the experienced Brazilian looking back to his very best over the campaign.

Now 34, but with just seven months left on his contract, Liverpool find themselves at a crossroads with the star over whether to offer him a new deal or continue with the squad rebuilding plan that has seen other household names depart.

However, Alisson has made it clear he would love to sign an extension, and his agent has underlined how much the keeper loves the club.

Now, former Manchester City has urged the Reds to nail down the star, making it crystal clear why the ‘adopted Scouser’ is vital to their continued success.

“In his eyes, there’s still a lot of legs in him, so you’ve gotta be really careful. I imagine Liverpool will offer him a new contract, but they can’t offer him a one-year contract. Can they offer him two years)with everything that’s gone on, and then you talk about balancing wages?” Hart said on The Overlap Fan Debate.

“I think there needs to be some grown-up conversations behind the scenes. Are Liverpool capable of having those conversations with Alisson? He’s the kind of guy who wants Liverpool to do well.

“He’s an adopted Scouser, and I love that about him. He’s one of the best to play in the Premier League, but are Liverpool capable of having those grown-up conversations with him?

“It felt a bit fractious with him towards the end of last season, and potentially he was looking elsewhere.”

In light of all that, Liverpool have been strongly linked with a successor, who would instantly tick a lot of boxes for Iraola and his team…

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Liverpool have held talks with Alisson successor

Indeed, back on November 9, we exclusively revealed that the club’s coaching staff have identified Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen as a leading candidate to become their new shot-stopper.

And having tracked the Dutchman since before his move to the AMEX, the Reds will now be very much aware that the player’s contract on the south coast now has just over 18 months left to run, presenting Liverpool with an ideal opportunity to pounce in 2027.

Journalist David Lynch has also backed up our claims that he is a player the Reds are tracking and confirms talks with his agent have already been held.

“The Bart Verbruggen links make a lot of sense to me, because I know that they (Liverpool) had watched him,” Lynch said.

“They spoke to his agent quite regularly prior to him moving to Brighton, so there’s a long-term interest.”

The 24-year-old is part of the second-meanest defence in the Premier League this season, having shipped just seven goals in 10 games so far, and Lynch thinks he’d be the ideal fit.

“He feels a better fit – he’s Premier League-ready, and he’s only got one year left on his deal,” Lynch added.

“He just ticks so many boxes that make you think that would be very Liverpool to kind of do that deal, to be honest.”

Any move for Verbruggen, though, would spell news for another Liverpool star, Giorgi Mamardashvili, who Fabrizio Romano has indicated has grown tired of warming the bench and will not hang around much longer to claim the Anfield gloves.

Verbruggen is not the only Brighton star that Liverpool are understood to have an interest in either, after a report on Monday claimed they were chasing a £50m full-back signing in a masterstroke deal.