Liverpool are keen to improve their title-challenging squad in January and could fulfil an Arne Slot request by acting on their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk, with the chances of a move coming to fruition emerging.

The January transfer window is drawing closer and despite the battles with PSR clubs are building for a busy month of trying to strengthen their squads. Liverpool are still keen to build upon their great start and add more depth to their side.

Arne Slot has the Reds challenging for the Premier League title and has replaced Jurgen Klopp with ease as the new Liverpool boss. He has asked for new legs in midfield and a move for a long-term target could come to fruition.

Sources have stated that a deal for Aurelien Tchouameni is possible and he could be moved out of Real Madrid in the coming windows. It would not be easy but there is still genuine interest from the Premier League side in the midfielder.

Tchouameni would cost around the £100 million mark to secure. However, Liverpool will sanction a huge spend for the correct target.

Tchouameni being 24 years old makes him attractive to Liverpool as he ticks the under-25 box they look at for big signings.

Liverpool are in the title race and will strengthen Slot’s squad in the next two windows with new signings, sources have stated. They want to back their manager with the next generation of stars at Anfield.

READ MORE: Former Liverpool chief drops worrying Mo Salah claim as ‘entirely possible’ exit route is named

Will Real Madrid greenlight Tchouameni transfer?

Reports that the La Liga side are willing to sell the French international do hold water as they look at other targets to bring into their side as they continue to try and build the next generation of Galacticos – and Tchouameni would be a sellable asset.

It is not yet known if Tchouameni would want to move to Anfield as he has not yet been directly told he is free to look elsewhere this season. He has also played in 10 out of the 11 La Liga fixtures for Madrid so far this season and is valued by Carlo Ancelotti.

He would only be allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu if a replacement of the same or higher quality was brought in to replace him.

Madrid signed Tchouameni from Monaco back in 2022, beating Liverpool to his signature in the process. They would beat Liverpool to a midfielder for the second year running in 2023 when winning the race for Jude Bellingham.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

Meanwhile, one player linked with a move in the opposite direction is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Real Madrid believe they are the best-placed club to sign him, despite competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Madrid are in the market for a successor to Dani Carvajal and believe only Liverpool – and not any rival suitors – can stand in their way for Alexander-Arnold.

In other news, out-of-favour winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a loan move to a surprise Serie A club, while Liverpool have been linked with a generational talent already on Arsenal’s radar to strengthen in defence.

Tchouameni’s Real Madrid record