Liverpool are set to switch their focus towards two big-name striker alternatives after FSG reportedly decided to ‘pass up’ the chance to sign Alexander Isak this summer and with the reasons for walking away from the Newcastle striker having been revealed by a trusted journalist.

The Swede has established himself as one of the world’s best strikers following a blistering season at St James’ Park. Indeed, since signing for Newcastle, the wiry 6ft 4in striker has fired his way to an impressive 58 goals and nine assists in exactly 100 appearances – giving him a G/A record of one every 1.49 outings.

As a result, Isak is hot property this summer and considered a dream signing for both Arsenal and Liverpool, who are both in the market for a prolific new No.9 when the window opens for business.

And while Isak is reported to have rejected Newcastle’s first proposal to tie him down to a new deal, the player is not agitating to leave the North-East, while both his suitors know it is going to require a British record fee to prise away from Tyneside.

Indeed, Sky Sports name Isak as one of three strikers that Liverpool are strongly considering signing this summer as Slot looks to give his frontline more of a threat and with neither Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez convincing the Dutchman they are worthy of retaining as the main option to lead the line.

However, after TEAMtalk sources confirmed Newcastle want a minimum of £130m for the striker – and have stuck a price on his head as high as £150m to ward away suitors – the Reds look likely to walk away from the deal and are now understood to be looking at two cheaper, but equally talented, alternatives.

Per the report on Sky Sports, Victor Osimhen is suggested as a player that Liverpool have ‘admired for some time’ and with the 26-year-old on the market and available to leave Napoli this summer, it’s claimed the Reds are very much keeping tabs on his situation.

In addition, Liverpool are also reported to have deployed scouts to make regular checks on Benjamin Sesko. The RB Leipzig striker, also wanted by Arsenal, though, is seen as a less prolific option than both Isak and Osimhen and potentially more of a risk given his fee is likely to be between €70m and €80m (£59.7m and £68.2m).

GO DEEPER 🔴 NINE strikers on Liverpool radar Arne Slot could turn to as Darwin Nunez upgrade

Why Liverpool have decided against Alexander Isak move

Certainly a move for Osimhen looks plausible this summer. Napoli are desperate to sell, and with one year left on his deal, have dropped his asking price to a relatively-modest €75m (£64m, $82.6m).

And while competition is fierce – Juventus, PSG and Manchester United have all been credited with an interest – it’s understood the Nigerian is focused on securing a move to the Premier League next, once his season’s loan in Turkey with Galatasaray comes to an end.

To aid Liverpool’s prospects, there is talk that Napoli could reduce his price to English suitors to avoid having to sell to Juventus and strengthen a direct rival.

And that signing certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool, with the 26-year-old at the right age, having the right profile and a prolific record in front of goal that currently reads 142 career goals from 256 appearances.

However, Osimhen has not got the experience of doing it in England like Isak has, though there are several compelling reasons why the Reds are ready to walk away from a deal for the Newcastle frontman.

As explained by journalist James Pearce, there are three very strong reasons why a move to take Isak to Anfield is extremely unlikely.

Firstly, Pearce has cited the fee Newcastle will demand, which, as explained, will come in at a minimum £130m (€152.4m, $168m).

Secondly, the fact that Liverpool will be targeting multiple areas of their squad to strengthen this summer means they are unlikely to blow such a hefty amount on just one player.

And finally, Pearce cites the fact that the Merseysiders actually posted a hefty pre-tax loss for 2023/24 means they simply cannot spend cash perhaps as freely as they would like.

Writing on The Athletic, Pearce explained: “It depends on the numbers involved. The club’s senior recruitment figures certainly admire Isak, but it’s highly unlikely that Liverpool would agree to pay £150m for him.

“Liverpool recently announced a £57m pre-tax loss for 2023-24, and although their financial situation is now much healthier following their return to the Champions League, they are expected to spread their resources around this summer rather than focus on one marquee signing.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has also underlined his desire to keep Isak on Tyneside.

“For me, I think the biggest thing is would I swap him with anybody else? No, I wouldn’t,” Howe stated last year.

“When you look at his age profile and what’s to come, you look at his attributes and his qualities, he’s some talent.”

Speaking last month, Howe also underlined the need for Newcastle to retain their elite stars to continue progressing.

“We have to try and keep our best players,” Howe said. “That’s crucial to our short-term success and our long-term success. Sitting here as the manager of the football club, I’d be saying we need to keep the group together and we need to add the other way.

“We haven’t added in a long time in various transfer windows for the reasons we’ve all discussed, but we need to move the team forward and we can’t lose our best players.”

Latest Liverpool news: Robertson told to ‘retire’; Trent delay mystery

Meanwhile, reports in Spain have outlandishly claimed the Reds are willing to shatter their transfer record to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid as a direct replacement for Mo Salah this summer and that FSG can soon expect an answer over their apparent plans to sign the Brazilian.

One player destined to move in the opposite direction is Trent Alexander-Arnold, though confirmation of his move to the Bernabeu is yet to arrive, despite the move having been seemingly confirmed last month.

That delay in the announcement has caused bewilderment from Didi Hamann, though the former Reds man has also named the ‘modern, pacy’ player they simply have to sign as Alexander-Arnold’s replacement in the side.

Elsewhere, Liverpool continue to lick their wounds after a rare off day at Fulham on Sunday, with a dire first-half performance condemning them to only their second defeat in the Premier League this season – and their first since early September.

While Slot has shot down some conspiracy theories over the defeat at Craven Cottage and also had his say on Virgil van Dijk’s struggles, supporters appear less forgiving towards Andy Robertson.

The Scot endured a torrid afternoon, perhaps best illustrating the drop he has suffered this season and now some disrespectful fans have told the 31 to ‘retire’ with the match proving ‘he’s finished’.

IN-FOCUS: How Isak compares to Sesko and Osimhen