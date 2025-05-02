Real Madrid superstar ‘could be within reach’ for Liverpool as owners FSG prepare to back Arne Slot and his recruitment team in the transfer window, per reports.

The Reds are under far less pressure to sign a new right-winger after agreeing a new contract for Mo Salah but have a history of signing long-term replacements for key players before they leave.

Rodrygo, 24, seems to be linked with moves to the Premier League every transfer window and there has been speculation that Manchester United could move for him in the coming months, although their top priority is a new striker, so it seems unlikely.

According to Give Me Sport, Liverpool could feasibly sign the Real Madrid star this summer, ‘if Arne and influential decision-makers are bold enough to make a move to lure him to Anfield.’

The Brazilian international, whose contract includes a mammoth release clause of around £850m, has only started two of Real Madrid’s last five LaLiga games, prompting more speculation about his future.

The report suggests that there are ‘doubts’ about Rodrygo, and Liverpool could make an approach if Luis Diaz leaves this summer.

Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo is said to be ‘real’ and dates back seven years to 2017, when he first broke onto the scene for Brazilian side Santos.

Liverpool want to keep Luis Diaz

Liverpool are keen to strengthen all over the pitch this summer and like many of the Premier League’s top sides want to bring in a new striker.

While Rodrygo’s best position is as a winger, he has made 73 appearances for Madrid as a centre-forward, notching 22 goals in the process.

Liverpool are planning for the potential departure of Darwin Nunez, who has serious Saudi interest, and have a number of exciting targets on their radar, such as Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Joao Pedro.

It would also take a huge fee to sign Rodrygo this summer, even if he hasn’t been a consistent starter of late. Previous reports suggest that it could take as much as £85m to lure him from the Bernabeu.

Another important detail to note is that Liverpool seem keen to retain Luis Diaz this summer. If he stays, it would diminish the need to sign Rodrygo.

A recent report from The Mail stated that the Reds are set to ‘sit down’ with Diaz at the end of the season in an attempt to negotiate a new contract.

The Colombian’s current deal is valid until 2027, but it is true that there is interest in him, particularly from Saudi club Al-Nassr.

