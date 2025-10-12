News that Arne Slot’s agent is to hold talks with Liverpool over a contract extension has seen questions raised over whether the Dutchman actually merits an extension amid their current poor form, and with TEAMtalk taking a deep dive into his record at Anfield compared to his predecessors.

The Dutchman stepped into the very sizeable shoes vacated by the widely-acclaimed and much-loved Jurgen Klopp in summer 2024, after close to nine years of huge success under the German. But any fears that Slot would be phased by the Liverpool job and would not be able to match his predecessor’s success were quickly forgotten about as the Reds marched dominantly to the Premier League title in his first season at the helm.

Initially contracted to 2028 and on an annual salary of €8million a year – £134,000 a week – it emerged on Friday that the Reds are ready to hold talks with Slot‘s agent over an extension, and an improvement, to those terms.

Despite a dubious recent run of results, Slot still holds the single best record of any permanent Liverpool manager in Premier League history, with a record of 30 wins from 45 games in the competition – a record of 66.7%.

That is marginally better than Klopp‘s tally of 62.6%, which saw the German pick up 209 wins from 334 games at the helm.

Rafa Benitez (126 wins from 228 games – 55.3%) is third in line, with Brendan Rodgers (63 from 122 – 51.6%) and Gerard Houllier (112 from 228 – 49.1%) completing the top five.

Slot also currently boasts the highest win percentage of any Liverpool manager across all competitions throughout their history, with an astonishing 67.16% better than Kenny Dalglish (first spell) on 60.91% and Klopp just behind on 60.90%.

While Slot only has one trophy to his name so far, there is a school of thought that suggests Liverpool could have won more last season with a bit of luck. They were beaten League Cup finalists, losing at Wembley to an Alexander Isak-inspired Newcastle, while it was only eventual winners PSG who just managed to squeeze out the Reds, after a penalty shootout, in the Champions League.

That one trophy so far is clearly some distance behind Bob Paisley, who won 20 trophies during his time at the helm.

Dalglish won 11 across his two spells, while Bill Shankly claimed 10.

Klopp departed with eight major pieces of silverware to his name, while Houllier also collected six.

But in light of some dubious form in recent weeks that has seen the Reds lose their last three games and surrender their lead at the top of the Premier League table, fans have questioned if Slot’s success was “a fluke”….

DON’T MISS 🔴 Slot told he’s to blame for Florian Wirtz’s Liverpool struggles as journalist reveals MAJOR doubt in star’s mind

Journalist slams fans over ‘lucky’ Slot claims

In response to a question about whether Slot ‘fluked’ it over his first season and if the Dutchman has now been found out tactically, journalist Sami Mokbel has launched a firm defence of the Reds manager’s credentials.

‘Last season was not a fluke. They won the Premier League at a canter and Slot’s side were the picture of consistency,’ Mokbel wrote on BBC Sport.

A run of three defeats on the spin has certainly raised questions, though even throughout their 100% start to the campaign, there were signs of deficiency. But there was always going to be a period of transition this term.

They made six signings over the summer and lost key players in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz. You do not just hit top gear after such tinkering.

But they will adapt and re-emerge as a force because the players are too good for their poor form to continue.

Mokbel was also asked if the departures of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz are hitting the Reds hard this season, to which he replied: ‘It is clear that both players were crucial to Arne Slot’s plans last season.

‘Alexander-Arnold’s eye for a pass and ability to unlock defences from wide areas is something Liverpool are lacking as it stands.

‘The issues the team are having at right-back provide another clear indicator of just how sorely Alexander-Arnold is missed. Likewise, Diaz’s ability to run with the ball, his street-fighting style, tenacity and eye for goal were traits Liverpool certainly benefited from last season.

‘With that in mind, you would imagine most fans would appreciate and respect the pair’s contribution – particularly Alexander-Arnold, who had spent his entire career at Anfield prior to joining Real Madrid.

‘They were clearly crucial to Liverpool’s success last term. Fans who do not respect them are watching a different game to me.’

Liverpool latest: Reds on track to sign ‘lovely boy’; Swedish media rate Isak

Meanwhile, despite spending the best part of £440m over the summer on new players, Slot is not yet done adding more talent to his ranks, and two exciting stories this weekend have given supporters an exciting insight into what’s to come.

Firstly, Liverpool are reported to be leading the race to sign a player branded both “amazing” and a “lovely boy” after his club’s managing director dropped a little tease over when the Reds could potentially seal a deal.

At the other end of the pitch, sources have revealed Liverpool are ready to ‘move quickly’ to sign an elite Bayern Munich star in January, with a Real Madrid swoop potentially igniting a complex triple transfer move.

And finally, Alexander Isak’s involvement in an open-goal miss drew boos at the beautifully-titled, Strawberry Arena, on Friday night as the Swedish media reacted to the Liverpool striker’s first full 90 minutes of the season. It seems, they were all in agreement over Liverpool’s record buy….

How many trophies will Liverpool win this season?