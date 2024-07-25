With Arne Slot now firmly on board and looking to make his mark at Liverpool, TT takes a look at how the Reds could line up under the Dutchman after the transfer window shuts on August 30.

Slot has the unenviable task of trying to replace the legendary Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and it’s not expected that there will be wholesale changes during his first transfer window at the helm.

Indeed, we see three or four additions to the starting XI at most and that approach has been backed up by the lack of activity from Liverpool in the window so far.

However, if the right player comes along who suits the 45-year-old’s preferred high-pressing 4-2-1-3 system, then there is every chance a deal is struck.

So, after some minor surgery in the transfer market, here is how Liverpool could line up under Slot once the summer window has shut…

GK – Alisson

Arguably the best in the world in his role and under contract for another three years, Alisson’s position is probably the most secure of any Liverpool player as the club in the post-Klopp era, despite links to the Saudi Pro League.

The 31-year-old was sidelined for a spell through last season and back-up Caoimhin Kelleher, who looks certain to leave this summer, deputised admirably.

In truth, there is no true replacement for the all-round quality the Brazilian provides, even though the Reds are now being linked with Real Madrid backup Andriy Lunin as fresh competition to replace Kelleher.

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Homegrown superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold is entering the final 12 months of his Liverpool contract and securing his future remains one of the most pressing matters at hand for the new manager and decision makers Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes.

Once the England international is locked down, Slot’s next task is to devise a role that best maximises his creative gifts while mitigating for his defensive deficiencies, whether that is at right-back or further forward in midfield.

The Reds still need to be aware of Real Madrid lurking though, with Carlo Ancelotti a big fan of Alexander-Arnold.

CB – Marc Guehi

France international Ibrahima Konate was an impressive partner for Virgil van Dijk last season but had his injury issues, and with Joel Matip now gone the Reds have stepped up their efforts to land a quality replacement.

Sporting star Goncalo Inacio has been a firm target for the club but Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi remains the most likely option at this stage, despite also being linked with Arsenal.

The 24-year-old will cost around £65m but the fact he already has Premier League experience makes more sense than waiting on Inacio to transition from the Portuguese top flight.

CB – Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk’s Anfield contract is entering its final year, meaning Slot, CEO Edwards and sporting director Hughes will need to move quickly to tie down the Dutchman to fresh terms – especially with Saudi Pro League clubs hovering.

At 33, Van Dijk still remains arguably one of the best central defenders in the world and Slot will be relying on his presence to aid a smooth transition into his stewardship.

LB – Andrew Robertson

At 30, Andrew Robertson is a player the Reds might have an eye on replacing with a younger, more athletic upgrade at left-back in the near future.

But there are more pressing needs for the Reds to address this summer and the left-back’s downturn in productivity last term – his return of two assists was by far the lowest of his Liverpool career – is as much a reflection of the poor finishing that cost Klopp’s side in the title race.

Continuity remains king though, especially at the back, and it makes sense for Slot to keep faith in Robertson for now.

CM – Alexis Mac Allister

A £35million arrival from Brighton last summer, Liverpool’s purchase of Alexis Mac Allister proved to be a big hit, as well as a bargain one at Anfield.

The majestic World Cup and recent Copa America winner added a controlling influence in midfield while also providing crucial goals and assists to drive the Reds’ failed title push. He’ll be a mainstay of the next manager’s midfield set-up.

However, getting a proper defensive midfielder alongside him will be key to Mac Allister taking his game to the next level.

CM – Alan Varela

Waturo Endo was a surprise buy from Mainz last summer and the Japanese international has been a steadying figure who has proved a bargain for the £16million fee the Reds forked out to sign him.

But Liverpool are in need of a quality upgrade on the 31-year-old holding midfielder and Porto’s Alan Varela fits the bill.

The 22-year-old Argentinian, who has been likened to former Anfield star Javier Mascherano, would provide the defensive protection and ball-winning skills to free up compatriot Mac Allister to create in the middle third.

But Liverpool would have a battle on their hands to land the much sought-after talent even if they meet Porto’s £60m exit clause.

CAM – Dominik Szoboszlai

The versatile Hungarian played predominantly in a central midfield position during his maiden Anfield campaign, but can play further forward and even on the left wing if needed – as he did earlier in his career at Red Bull Salzburg.

Szoboszlai has all the tools needed to be a top-class No.10 in Slot’s system, especially showcasing his talent in his debut season at the club.

The 23-year-old scored seven goals and added four assists in 45 games in all competitions despite playing in a slightly deeper role.

RW – Mohamed Salah

The third Liverpool superstar now in the final year of his contract, there is more doubt over Mohamed Salah’s Anfield future than the others.

The Egyptian struggled after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in January and even had a sideline spat with former boss Klopp that only fuelled speculation over an exit.

The Reds rejected a £150million bid for Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad last summer and Slot has been told that it’s time to consider ditching the 32-year-old, according to one former Reds star anyway.

However, Salah remains the club’s talisman, having scored a remarkable 211 goals in 349 games for the club, and having him still around will be of huge benefit to Slot in his first season in charge.

ST – Darwin Nunez

Indeed, when asked about Nunez’s future as his No.9, the Dutchman said: “I assume he will fit really well into my playing style because I like him. I’ve told him already, yes… he is one of the players I have spoken to”

Striker options linked with a switch to Anfield have dwindled in recent times, with Slot having initially been tipped to bring Santiago Gimenez with him from Feyenoord.

However, it now looks almost certain that Nunez will at least begin the new season as the focal point of Slot’s attack, although the window is open until August 30 of course – so never say never.

LW – Anthony Gordon

Yes, this would be a hugely controversial move for the England man, but the rumours over Liverpool’s interest in bringing the player back to Merseyside refuse to go away.

Cody Gapko’s impressive Euro 2024 was looking like it made him a certain starter in the role ahead of Luis Diaz, as the Colombian continues to be linked with both PSG and Barcelona in recent times.

However, those links to Gordon to refuse to go away, although the former Everton man will come cheap.

Liverpool are known to have held internal talks over a £75-80million deal for Gordon but the Magpies value the attacker at close to £100m.

And when Liverpool previously made contact for Gordon, Newcastle wanted big money in addition to Jarell Quansah joining in a player-plus-cash deal.

Given how highly Liverpool coaches rate Quansah, it is very unlikely the Reds will include the centre-back in any transfer negotiations.

And while the deal will be a very tricky one to pull off, Slots’ men are in pole position if Gordon’s situation changes over the coming weeks – and we can see it happening.