Liverpool are expected to splash the cash this summer as they look to build a new dynasty after securing Premier League glory in Arne Slot’s maiden campaign, and TEAMtalk have taken a look at five projected signings who could take the Reds to another level next season.

The Anfield outfit secured a record-equalling 20th top-flight title after trouncing Tottenham in late April but thoughts have already turned to areas of their squad that can be improved ahead of the new season, with four new starters and a key rotational piece firmly on their radar.

Indeed, extra depth is vital to guaranteeing title challenges year after year, with no clear and obvious drop-off in talent required when Slot needs to rotate his squad.

It’s no secret that Liverpool are closing in on two new full-backs to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and veteran star Andrew Robertson, while the Reds also continue to be heavily linked with a creative No.10 and a new winger – despite that being a position of strength in Slot’s current squad.

One very obvious need remains a more clinical No.9 to replace the largely ineffectual Darwin Nunez, who will almost certainly be moved on this summer to make way for a big-money addition in that role.

To that end, TEAMtalk breaks down the Liverpool starting XI that is sure to strike fear into rivals ahead of the 2025/26 campaign – especially in attack.

Arne Slot’s new-look Liverpool XI

🔴 GK – Alisson

Despite the arrival of the highly-rated Giorgi Mamardashvili, Alisson deservedly keeps his spot in the Anfield goal after another campaign – although the clock is clearly now ticking on the 32-year-old Brazilian’s time on Merseyside.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s expected sale also helps fund Liverpool’s big outlay this summer, with the Republic of Ireland stopper heavily linked with the likes of Leeds United, Chelsea and Aston Villa

🔴 RB – Jeremie Frimpong

No surprises here as the Reds snap up one of the best attacking full-backs in European football to fill the massive void left by Alexander-Arnold’s departure.

The Dutchman, who has largely played as a wing-back at Bayer Leverkusen, will have to put the brakes on occasionally in Slot’s back four but should still be a massive hit in the Premier League – especially at a price tag of just €40million (£33.6m, $44.5m).

🔴 CB – Ibrahima Konate

Talk continues of Liverpool potentially looking for an upgrade on the France international, however, it’s more likely that Slot adds more squad depth to cover the position.

Konate, who was recently linked with a switch to Real Madrid, has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season and once again proven to be a quality starter alongside the elite Vigil van Dijk.

🔴 CB – Virgil van Dijk

Fresh off signing his new two-year contract at Anfield, the Dutchman enters his ninth season leading the line from the back having won the lot during his time on Merseyside.

Van Dijk, who will turn 34 in July, remains one of the top central defenders in Europe and will play a pivotal role in making sure the club’s new signings bed in.

🔴 LB – Milos Kerkez

One of the outstanding defensive prospects of the last couple of seasons arrives at Anfield to replace Robertson and give Liverpool a different dimension from the left flank.

The Bournemouth man is expected to seal a £42m move to Merseyside in the coming months, having already agreed personal terms. Kerkez has enjoyed another superb campaign on the south coast, notching two goals and six assists in 39 games this season.

Kerkez is renowned for his quality delivery and would be a clear upgrade on the aging Robertson, who is now in the twilight of what has been a trophy-laden career on Merseyside.

🔴 CM – Ryan Gravenberch

The Netherlands star has been a consistent performer at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield all season, playing 48 games in a defensive role in front of Slot’s back four.

The jury was out during his first season at the club, where he played further forward under Jurgen Klopp. However, after moving to a deep-lying role, the 23-year-old has not looked back and become one of the first names on Slot’s team sheet.

🔴 CM- Alexis MacAllister

The Argentine’s ability to play in multiple central midfield roles makes in invaluable to Slot, with Mac Allister having played an almost equal number of games as a defensive midfielder and in the No.8 position.

His initial £35m fee continues to look like one of the bargains of the decade and there’s no budging the former Brighton man from Slot’s plans going forward.

🔴 AM – Florian Wirtz

There’s been plenty of mention of a move for RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons to fill the N0.10 role at Anfield, but a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz continues to be heavily mooted.

The Germany international has also been strongly linked with Bayern Munich, although a tweet has gone viral suggesting that there is no way he is Bavaria-bound – leaving the door wide open for a switch to Merseyside.

Having played a role in an incredible 122 goals in just 197 games from attacking midfield, while also securing Leverkusen’s first-ever Bundesliga title in their history, it’s easy to see why the player is in such high demand.

And with his deal at the BayArena due to expire in two years time, it seems a parting of ways looks highly probable this summer – in order for Leverkusen to maximise his value.

The incredible 22-year-old talent would arguably bring in a different dimension to Slot’s attack, with his ability to find space between the lines and create opportunities for himself and others.

Potential Liverpool starting XI 2025/26

🔴 RW – Mohamed Salah

Two more years for the club legend, who has enjoyed another remarkable campaign on Merseyside.

The will he or won’t he contract saga finally ended in April when Salah decided to extend his stay at Liverpool and he continues to deliver the goods at an elite level.

Salah will be missed though when he heads off to the AFCON for a month from December into January, adding to that need to bring in quality cover on the right.

🔴 ST – Alexander Isak

The big one in terms of Slot’s side making even bigger strides that they have in his remarkable first season at the club.

Isak would be the lethal central attacking threat that the Reds have not realy had all season long, which is a scary proposition for their title rivals neext season.

The Sweden international will not come cheap, with some reports suggesting Newcastle want up to £150m for his services.

However, fresh comments from Toon boss Eddie Howe over the player’s future have given Liverpool hope that a deal could get done.

And while £150m may be out of their price range, there are significant funds available to Slot this summer after the Reds had back-to-back windows of hardly doing any business.

🔴 LW – Luis Diaz

Another Reds star who has been potentially tipped to move on this summer, although the feeling is that is more chance Diaz stays than goes.

If he does remain at Anfield, the Colombian will likely beat out Cody Gakpo for the starting spot on the left wing given that Slot is a massive fan of his work rate and end product.

Substitutes

In terms of the one other addition to the squad, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo – linked to Liverpool by Sky Sports – arrives to cover multiple forward positions.

As a left-footer, he’ll provide vital cover for Salah who is now well into his thirties and his ability to play as the central striker too would also be valued by Slot.

Subs: Giorgi Mamardashvili, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, Bryan Mbeumo, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota.

