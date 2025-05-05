How Real Madrid plan to get even more out of Trent Alexander-Arnold has been revealed, while a prominent Liverpool reporter has panned the Reds for their costly blunder.

Alexander-Arnold confirmed on Monday morning that he will leave Liverpool in the summer. The right-back took to social media to break the news and did not mention Real Madrid. However, multiple trusted sources including Paul Joyce, Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have confirmed his future lays at the Bernabeu.

Indeed, Romano gave Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid his signature “here we go” confirmation and termed the move a “done deal.”

The finer details in the move – including the contract length and Liverpool’s final act of revenge in the saga – can be found here.

Liverpool’s attention will now turn to determining whether a new right-back is required. A prior report from The Athletic suggested Liverpool may elect NOT to sign a replacement and fill the void by looking within.

Over in the Spanish capital, the latest from The Athletic’s Real Madrid reporter, Guillermo Rai, has shed light on how Alexander-Arnold will be utilised.

Rai stated Real Madrid fully believe the right-back is a ‘first class’ defender despite constant criticism on that aspect of his game in England.

However, Real Madrid also plan to give Alexander-Arnold the lion share of responsibility for set pieces and also give free rein to drift into midfield.

Liverpool experimented with allowing Alexander-Arnold to roam into midfield during the latter part of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure. Under Arne Slot, Alexander-Arnold has largely operated as a more orthodox right-back.

‘Madrid’s coaching staff consider him to be a first-class player not only as a defender but also for his ability to move into midfield and to deliver from set pieces,’ wrote Rai.

And while Rai confirmed Real Madrid are over the moon with their impending coup, The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, touched on the mood back at Anfield…

Alexander-Arnold exit a disaster for Liverpool

Pearce wrote: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season will cut deep at Anfield.

‘From a playing perspective, they are losing arguably the most dynamic right-back in European football. They will miss his creative spark and remarkable range of passing. His tally of 64 assists is the most by a defender in Premier League history.

‘But Liverpool will be waving goodbye to much more than that. To the Kop, he’s “the Scouser in our team”. His bond with the club goes back to when he first joined the academy at the age of six.

‘It’s been some ride over the past 20 years as he lived the dream and helped Liverpool win the biggest prizes. He has developed into a leader in the dressing room and had previously spoken about wanting to wear the captain’s armband on a permanent basis.

‘The glamour of Real Madrid is clear. So too the attraction of experiencing a different way of life and playing alongside his close friend, Jude Bellingham.

‘But unlike Steve McManaman and Michael Owen before him, he can’t claim that he’s heading to the Spanish capital to satisfy a thirst for silverware given Liverpool’s form since Arne Slot took over as head coach.

‘Losing Alexander-Arnold isn’t a good look for Liverpool’s owners given that a £100million asset will be walking away for nothing. It should have been sorted long before this season.

‘At the age of 26, his best years remain ahead of him and the fact that they won’t be spent on the red side of Merseyside is a bitter pill to swallow.’

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Slot told Klopp signing is finished and Liverpool must plan for future after Chelsea mauling

🔴 Arsenal and Liverpool in talks to sign Chelsea ace who’s QUITTING the club

🔴 Liverpool prep HUGE opening bid for Bundesliga game-changer as Slot eyes sublime first summer signing