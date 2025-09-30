This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool fans will get a rare chance to watch their next Champions League game completely free in a one-off deal with streaming giant Amazon.

Amazon has the rights to a single Champions League game every week and it has chosen Liverpool’s trip to Galatasaray as its live-streamed game this week.

Anybody who signs up for a free Amazon Prime trial can watch the game. The 30-day free trial will also allow fans to watch Arsenal’s games against Atletico Madrid in October.

It is the first time Liverpool will be shown on Amazon this season and there will be an unfamiliar pundit line up for the game. Gabby Logan will host the build-up up and former Liverpool Champions League winner Luis Garcia will join Daniel Sturridge and Clarence Seedorf as pundits in the studio.

There will be no former Liverpool stars joining Jon Champion in the commentary team with former Newcastle and England striker Alan Shearer joining as co-commentator for the game.

The coverage will begin at 6.30pm with kickoff at 8pm. You can watch the game here.

The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the USA. You can sign up to watch here if you are based in the USA and kickoff will be 3pm Eastern Time.

Liverpool will be hoping to build on an opening day victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Arne Slot’s side scored a late winner to win the game 3-2 after a spirited Atletico fightback from 2-0 down.

Liverpool travel to Istanbul and the fierce atmosphere of RAMS Park for their first away fixture in the Champions League group phase. They will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany next before a glamour tie against Real Madrid at Anfield in week four of the tournament.

TNT Sports has the rights to the Champions League in the UK but Amazon gets a choice of one game a week on a Tuesday. The streaming platform has chosen Liverpool this week and will show Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in October.

Four Liverpool changes for Slot to consider

Going into the game, Slot will be keen to ensure his side bounce back quickly from the disappointment of last week’s Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace, which brought an abrupt halt to their 100% start.

Liverpool were winners in their first UCL clash a fortnight ago, at home to Atletico Madrid, and a win will put the Reds in a commanding position in the early stages of the group stages.

Having gone near to 100% last season and topped the standings, only to be then knocked out by PSG, Slot will also know, though, that top spot does not actually count for much.

However, he will be eager to pick up another win to keep them on track for those all-important top eight places that guarantee progress to the next stage.

Heading into the match at RAMS Park, Slot will decide how best to line his star-studded side up.

Who starts at right-back?

Perhaps the first question for Slot to ponder is who starts at right-back.

The boss started with Conor Bradley at Selhurst Park on Saturday and the Northern Irishman is seen as a more natural defender than the man signed in the summer in Jeremie Frimpong.

There has been suggestions that Slot is sceptical about the Dutchman’s defensive prowess, so it will be interesting to see if he recalls the player for what will no doubt be a cauldron of an atmosphere.

Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is another option to play there, and while the Hungarian has impressed when asked to play there, it’s not his favoured position.

Ekitike instant recall?

After serving the most needless suspension ever at the weekend, Ekitike will be back and hoping for a chance to make amends for Slot and the Liverpool fans.

The Frenchman has arguably been the pick of Liverpool’s summer signings so far, but seriously blotted his copybook with that needless red card in the Carabao Cup.

If he starts, that could well impact the biggest summer signing of them all in Alexander Isak…

What to do with Isak?

If Ekitike is recalled, that could see Isak reverting to bench duty again.

However, in the quest to build up the Swede’s fitness, he will soon start needing to piece together a run of games. He managed 84 minutes at Selhurst Park – his longest outing yet – but it remains to be seen if he can play start twice in just over four days just yet.

Of course, Slot has the option to play both Isak and Ekitike from the off and tinker the formation slightly to a 4-3-3…

If either Isak or Ekitike start up top, Cody Gakpo will come back into the reckoning.

Should Wirtz be axed?

If Ekitike does start alongside Isak, the Frenchman would likely be asked to operate on the left of a front three, with Mo Salah in his customary right-sided position.

And were that to happen, it may likely mean summer signing Florian Wirtz is dropped to the bench. He started on the left of a 4-2-3-1 formation on Saturday, but didn’t really impact the game as Slot would have hoped.

And eight games into his Anfield career, the German still only has one assist to his name.

As a result, Slot may feel the time is right to take the 22-year-old out the starting line-up.