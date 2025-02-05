Liverpool have already finalised new contracts with both Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk – but there is a major fear growing over Trent Alexander-Arnold which has prevented the Merseysiders from officially announcing those extensions, a startling report has claimed.

The Reds are riding high at the of the Premier League, where they enjoy a six-point cushion, as well as a game in hand, on nearest challengers Arsenal. Liverpool are also through to the last-16 of the Champions League and will be one of eight seeded sides in the next phase of the competition, while on Thursday night they will look to win through to the Carabao Cup final if they can overcome a 1-0 deficit at home to Tottenham.

And while it is shaping up to be a dream first season for Arne Slot, there has remained a dark cloud hovering over Anfield with three of their star men all seeing their deals expiring at the season’s end and all in danger of escaping their clutches as free agents.

Negotiations for all of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have been going on for some time. Their renewals are expected to hit the club deep in the pocket – if agreed – with all three players expected to earn significant pay-rises by committing their futures to Anfield and despite already being their three best-paid stars.

Now according to an exclusive update from Anfield Edition, both Salah and Van Dijk have ‘put pen to paper on new deals to extend their stay at Liverpool’.

However, the platform has caveated that news with worrying claims over Alexander-Arnold – a summer target for Real Madrid – by claiming that the Reds ‘remain tight lipped on the situation’ as they ‘want to avoid putting the limelight on Alexander-Arnold’ with the Reds vice-captain ‘yet to agree a new deal’.

Liverpool rejected two offers from the reigning European champions for the right-back over the winter window and while the Reds still hope to persuade the player to stay, worrying new reports in Spain believe an agreement to take the 26-year-old to the Bernabeu is ‘90% done’.

What sort of contracts might Salah, Van Dijk have signed at Liverpool?

While the lack of an update on Alexander-Arnold will come as no surprise and with the player keen to keep negotiations over his future behind closed doors, the closer it gets to the end of the season, the more likely it will seem that his departure is on the cards.

And to further those concerns, a report last month revealed the mind-boggling signing-on bonus Alexander-Arnold will receive if he moves to Madrid.

However, claims that both Van Dijk and Salah have already agreed to extend their stays should be massively welcomed and will come as an enormous fillip for all associated with the club if proved correct.

No further details are revealed at this stage by Anfield Edition, though it is understood Salah had been seeking a salary in the region of £400,000 a week over three years – taking the player almost to the age of 36.

As for Van Dijk, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed that a new deal with the towering Dutchman was on the verge of being finalised back in November. Per Fletcher, the Reds have agreed terms on a new two-year deal with Van Dijk, taking him through to summer 2027 and also towards his 36th birthday. Terms are likely to be similar to his current £220,000 a week package, though a slight increase cannot be ruled out.

In addition, though, our sources have revealed Liverpool are scouring the market for a long-term replacement for their inspirational captain, knowing that he will likely need replacing either at the end of any extension or potentially before it.

To that end, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, whose deal at Selhurst Park expires in summer 2026, remains a top target for the Reds and a move to bring him to Anfield this summer cannot be ruled out.

Liverpool transfer latest: Salah’s Saudi offer; Carragher’s triple plea

Meanwhile, the fact Liverpool are still to – or yet to announce, as now may be the case – a new deal for Salah has been branded stupid by BBC pundit Troy Deeney.

At the same time, one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest and most influential figureheads has rolled out the red carpet for Salah after confirming the player is seen as the “big prize” in the country.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been urged by Jamie Carragher to make summer signings in three different positions – and a move for a dynamic star in arguably the most pressing area has been made easier by Manchester United.

The Reds refused to dip into their pockets in the January window, meaning Slot has still only added one concrete signing – Federico Chiesa – to his mix since taking charge last summer and with another – Giorgi Mamardashvili not due til this summer.

But while revealing his trust for FSG, Carragher admits there are obvious areas for improvement.

Elsewhere, it has been revealed the Reds turned down a deadline day approach from Middlesbrough for Tyler Morton, with Michael Carrick’s side failing to match their valuation.

