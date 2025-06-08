Liverpool are on the cusp of finalising summer signing number two if the statement made by his national team is anything to go by.

Liverpool acted fast when landing Jeremie Frimpong as their replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Dutchman cost £29.5m by way of his release clause and will ensure the Reds do not suffer a dip in offensive output from deep.

Signings number two and three are on the way, with Liverpool reaching the final stages in moves for Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz.

And according to the latest from journalist Rudy Galetti, it’s Kerkez who is primed to pip Wirtz through the front doors at Anfield.

Taking to X, Galetti wrote: “Liverpool and Bournemouth are close to finalising the last details for Milos Kerkez, with talks in recent days focused on bonus structure – as revealed.

“Just the final fine-tuning left: then it’ll be time to schedule medicals and move to signatures.”

Liverpool are expected to commit to a package worth somewhere in the £40m-£45m range.

And in a huge clue a deal is imminent, Kerkez has been excused from participating in Hungary’s upcoming friendly clash with Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

A statement from the Hungarian national side read: “Milos Kerkez left the men’s A-team training camp in Telk for private reasons, so he will not travel with the team to Baku, the venue of the match against Azerbaijan.”

Adding their insight into the situation, The Mirror claimed that while Kerkez had linked up with his Hungarian teammates, he had NOT been participating in training.

The reasons why are obvious, with the report adding: ‘It’s understood that given talks over a move to Liverpool are now advanced, neither club wants to run the risk of an injury that could potentially scupper the move.’

What about Florian Wirtz?

Liverpool thundered in with an improved third bid for German superstar Wirtz earlier this week.

News of the bid broke on Friday, though according to Ben Jacobs, the offer was actually made earlier in the week.

The Reds’ offer totalled £113m (£100m plus £13m in add-ons). Bayer Leverkusen’s target valuation is €150m / £126m, though Jacobs has previously suggested they could do a deal for €142.5m / £120m.

Like Kerkez, Wirtz has already agreed personal terms with Liverpool and is awaiting the call to undergo a medical.

The 2025 summer transfer window opened earlier than usual on June 1. That was to reflect the revamped and expanded Club World Cup, with sides given a chance to get deals over the line before the tournament begins.

However, it briefly closes on June 10 before re-opening on June 16 where it then stays open until September 1.

Liverpool will hope to wrap up their moves for Kerkez and Wirtz before the window closes for a week on June 10.

If and when Wirtz does move to Merseyside, more transfer records than you might think will fall…

FLORIAN WIRTZ: Four transfer records that Liverpool will shatter when blockbuster deal goes through

