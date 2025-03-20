Liverpool now look well-placed to sign their No 1 target in the left-back position after a connected second deal was lined up and a bid prepped, according to reports.

Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to win the Premier League, though recent weeks have exposed the deficiencies within Arne Slot’s squad. The Reds bowed out of all three cup competitions and were comfortably outplayed by both Newcastle (League Cup final) and PSG (Champions League Round of 16).

As such, TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool are gearing up for a historic summer window after signing just one player (Federico Chiesa) across the last three windows. Giorgi Mamardashvili has also been banked, but won’t arrive until the summer.

Additions and new starters will be sought in multiple positions, with today’s update focusing on left-back.

Andy Robertson is unquestionably a fading force and now aged 31, is struggling to impact the game at either end of the pitch. The fact he’s yet to provide a single assist in the Premier League this term sums up the veteran’s sharp decline.

Liverpool’s No 1 target to replace Robertson is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian, 21, changed agents around the turn of the year with a view to securing a move away at some stage in 2025.

Kerkez was brought to Bournemouth by Richard Hughes who now serves as Liverpool’s sporting director. A recent update from the Athletic reaffirmed Kerkez is Liverpool’s priority target for the left-back role.

And according to the latest from Football Insider, the chances of Liverpool landing their man have swelled.

That’s because Bournemouth are gearing up for Kerkez’s exit by lining up a deal of their own for a like-for-like replacement.

FI stated the Cherries are ‘lining up a move’ for Club Brugge left-back, Maxim De Cuyper. Taking it a step further, the report added a bid has been readied.

De Cuyper is viewed as Kerkez’s successor, with January signing Julio Soler, 20, a less experienced option Andoni Iraloa can also call upon when Kerkez leaves.

Milos Kerkez price tag clarified / Critical meeting scheduled

Regarding cost, Liverpool reporter, James Pearce, claimed Bournemouth want roughly “three times” the £15.5m they paid to sign the full-back from AZ Alkmaar.

That tallies with information presented to TEAMtalk, with our sources explaining a deal is expected to cost a fee in the £40m-£45m range.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has also been informed Kerkez is scheduled to hold a critical meeting with his agents to discuss his future at some stage this week.

The expectation among those close to the situation is Kerkez WILL leave Bournemouth this summer. If Liverpool have their way, his next destination will be Anfield.

Latest Liverpool news – Elliott on Klopp / Konate explainer

In other news, Harvey Elliott has called for Liverpool to honour former boss Jurgen Klopp with a statue around Anfield.

“I’m surprised there isn’t a statue of him yet,” said Elliott when speaking to goalkeeper-turned-media personality, Ben Foster.

“He built the team up, won so many things and he has that legacy that I think will live forever and ever, for many, many, many years, until I’m even dead it will still go on.

“He deserves it. What he’s done to this team, the way he built it up and made it like a family.

“The players, the fans, everyone in this building or even around the world, everyone feels together.

“I think that’s because of him, the way he is as a person and the way he handles everything that comes in his way. He’s a legend in my eyes and he will be a legend of this club forever.

“You look back on these times and in the moment you don’t really think about these things because as a player it’s always about the next game and you can’t get too overwhelmed with situations.

“But looking back he’s a legend and his legacy will live on forever.”

