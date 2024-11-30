Liverpool make huge contract breakthrough with irreplaceable star; possible announcement date named

Liverpool have made a breakthrough in their quest to agree a contract extension with Virgil van Dijk and a report has predicted an announcement could come on a famous date in Reds history.

Van Dijk, 33, has been everything Liverpool could have hoped for and more since his record-breaking £75m arrival from Southampton in 2018. The Dutch colossus became the world’s most expensive defender at that time, with Harry Maguire (Manchester United – £80m) taking that mantle 18 months later.

Like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk is in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

Liverpool’s aim is to agree new deals with all three and Anfield Watch claimed on November 28 that Van Dijk is ‘staying’ and would be the first to commit.

That claim has now been backed up by a separate report from TBR Football who state a Van Dijk extension is ‘a matter of time.’

That comes after Liverpool reportedly made crucial progress in discussions with the defender’s camp. As such, Van Dijk is now ‘set to sign’ a new contract that will extend his spectacular spell with the Reds.

Offering his opinion on when the new deal could be announced, the piece’s author, Graeme Bailey, suggested an official announcement could come from Liverpool on December 27.

December 27 is the date Liverpool originally announced they had reached an agreement with Southampton for Van Dijk’s transfer all the way back in 2017.

Per Bailey, ‘it wouldn’t be a surprise if [Liverpool] lined up the announcement of this contract extension to fall on the exact same day.’

What about Alexander-Arnold and Salah?

TEAMtalk’s understanding of Van Dijk’s situation is a two-year extension is the likeliest outcome. Such a deal would keep Van Dijk at Liverpool until the end of the 2026/27 season – at which point he’ll be aged 35.

Our insider, Fraser Gillan, has also been told that between Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah, it was Van Dijk who was always the likeliest to agree a new deal first.

Once his deal has been officially confirmed, attention will shift to sorting the futures of Alexander-Arnold and Salah.

Sources previously informed us Liverpool remain calm about Alexander-Arnold’s situation despite Real Madrid’s obsession with the right-back.

Alexander-Arnold currently trails Van Dijk and Salah in the salary stakes, though the offer Liverpool intend to make will bring him in line with the club’s top earners.

Even more encouragingly for Liverpool are claims from sources that Alexander-Arnold has made it clear he wants to captain Liverpool one day.

That opportunity will come when Van Dijk eventually leaves, though that dream can only be realised if Alexander-Arnold stays.

Regarding Salah, Liverpool sources are adamant that, despite his recent “more out than in” comments, talks are underway and will be moving in the next couple of weeks.

It’s also key to note that sometimes comments are made in public to push deals over the line or persuade the other side of the negotiating table. There is a feeling in this instance that Salah’s comments were designed to give Liverpool the hurry-up.

Gittens, Zubimendi, Jones

In other news, Liverpool have been named as one of four high-powered sides chasing the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger, Jamie Gittens. The other three interested clubs are Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Elsewhere, trusted reporter David Ornstein has confirmed Liverpool retain strong interest in signing Martin Zubimendi.

‘Liverpool felt that Zubimendi had the perfect profile in terms of what Slot is looking for in a No 6 and they didn’t pursue an alternative in August because they felt no one else could offer the same skill set,’ wrote Ornstein. ‘Their admiration for the Spain international remains strong.’

Finally, Liverpool are reportedly ready to reward Curtis Jones with a bumper pay rise as part of a contract extension.

Jones – who earns just £15,000-a-week at present – has been a revelation under Slot this season. His existing deal doesn’t expire until 2027, though a new deal that better reflects his growing influence within the team is on the agenda.

