Strong claims are emerging from Germany that Liverpool are among the most likely bidders for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland.

Haaland is one of the most in-demand centre-forwards in world football. He has been linked with elite clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United. Next year, he should have his pick of the best sides in Europe.

There will be a relatively cheap release clause in his contract making him available next summer. It seems almost certain that someone will activate it, leaving the choice up to him.

His agent Mino Raiola has refused to rule out the idea of staying for one more season with Borussia Dortmund. But sooner rather than later, Haaland will be taking the next step in his career.

Where he ends up will only become clear after a major transfer battle. After scoring 76 goals in 75 games for Dortmund, his stock is extremely high.

Now, Sky Deutschland have provided an update on Haaland’s future. And it makes exciting reading for Liverpool fans.

According to the outlet, the “most obvious buyers” for Haaland are Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

They claim Liverpool will be looking to sign a new number nine in the summer. Doing so could take an already potent attack to the next level.

Haaland waves goodbye to Dortmund fans Haaland's gesture did seem a little suspicious, didn't it?

The bulk of Liverpool’s goals come from wingers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Diogo Jota has made a good impression since joining in 2020, seemingly overtaking Roberto Firmino in the pecking order centrally.

But again, adding an elite centre-forward like Haaland would be a huge statement of intent from Liverpool.

Furthermore, the report adds that it may help them convince Salah to stay. The Egyptian forward is currently a priority issue for Liverpool to deal with due to his contract expiring in 2023.

After scoring 31 goals last season and already having 22 to his name this term, he is one of the best players in the world. As such, he wants any new contract to reflect that. His preference remains to stay at Anfield.

Sky say his decision will not just be influenced by money. Salah also wants to see the Liverpool squad strengthened further and someone like Haaland would surely help convince him.

However, Liverpool would have to invest heavily to both keep Salah and sign Haaland. They have financial power, but are not the richest club in the world.

Liverpool involved in Haaland battle

Besides, they obviously do not have a clear run at the Norway international. Also strong suitors are Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG are bracing themselves for the departure of Kylian Mbappe next summer. Expected to be a dominant force for the next decade or so like Haaland, the Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season.

He was already trying to leave in the summer, but PSG rejected bids from Real Madrid. They are still trying to keep him, but it looks likely that the 2018 World Cup winner will get his move to Spain in 2022.

Paris will then need to find a suitable replacement and could turn to Haaland himself to fill the void. Their financial might means they could afford the Dortmund star, even if they don’t receive a transfer fee for Mbappe.

There is still plenty of time for other suitors to swoop in for Haaland too, though. The report says he is not a priority for Real Madrid or Manchester City – Mbappe and Harry Kane are respectively – but the case is not closed.

For now, Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona are all ruled out. The Premier League duo both invested in strikers in the summer, while the La Liga outfit cannot afford to now. Any potential move to Serie A is also not an option at present.

READ MORE: Liverpool ramp up interest in £38m Barcelona man in bid to beat Chelsea to the punch