Huge Klopp relief as Fabrizio Romano quashes Saudi interest in Liverpool megastar

Interest in a genuine Liverpool megastar was not what it seemed over the summer, with Fabrizio Romano pouring cold water on talk of an exit.

The Reds oversaw a sweeping midfield rebuild over the summer that was exacerbated by two surprise exits.

The likes of Naby keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain always looked likely to be let go once their contracts expired. However, few would’ve predicted captain Jordan Henderson as well as Fabinho would be part of the exodus.

But when Al-Ettifaq bid £12m for Henderson and Al-Ittihad stumped up £40m for Fabinho, Liverpool believed the sums on offer were too good to ignore.

Saudi sides also showed interest in Thiago Alcantara, while Mohamed Salah became priority number one for Al-Ittihad.

However, another indispensable Reds superstar who also drew links with the burgeoning Saudi Pro League was Alisson Becker.

The Brazilian ace, 31, can stake a genuine claim to being the best goalkeeper on the planet right now.

Alisson was in sublime form once again during the controversial 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Sunday. But for the ex-Roma man, Spurs’ margin of victory would likely have been far greater than just one goal.

Reports in mid-August claimed Al-Nassr fixed their gaze on Alisson. Caoimhin Kelleher is a more than capable deputy, though it cannot be argued losing a player of Alisson’s calibre would’ve been a devastating blow to Jurgen Klopp and co.

But while speculation swirled, a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano has revealed an exit was never likely to take shape.

Interest in Alisson widespread, but no bids or negotiations

“I’m not aware of anything concrete from Saudi for Alisson last summer, despite the rumours,” said Romano (as quoted by Caught Offside).

“There were never concrete proposals or official bids, interest always there for a fantastic goalkeeper like Alisson but not concrete deal or negotiations.

“The Brazilian is now in superb form for Liverpool, showing again why he’s so important for the Reds.

“Personally I have loved Alisson since he was at Roma, he’s a top goalkeeper, one of the best, for sure.”

Al-Ittihad’s interest in Salah was rather more concrete and it’s anticipated they’ll pose Liverpool difficult questions in 2024.

However, it’ll come as a relief to Liverpool fans to know Al-Nassr’s interest in Alisson never firmed up despite the speculation.

