Liverpool will not advance on plans to sign a readymade starter which will embolden the Reds to retain two exit-linked stars, according to reports.

It’s been a whirlwind summer so far for the Premier League champions who have already smashed their transfer record.

Florian Wirtz became Liverpool and the Premier League’s record signing to the tune of £116m (add-ons included).

That followed completed deals for Giorgi Mamardashvili (pre-agreed one year ago), Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi. Milos Kerkez will raise the arrivals count to five when completing his £40m-plus transfer from Bournemouth later this week.

Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is also wanted to serve as a sizeable upgrade on Jarell Quansah who is heading to Bayer Leverkusen for £35m (add-ons included).

Elsewhere, The Sun recently claimed Liverpool were ‘set to swoop’ for PSG winger, Bradley Barcola.

It was reported the Reds hoped to capitalise on the £100m-rated Frenchman falling slightly out of favour in Paris, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele the preferred front three of manager Luis Enrique.

But according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Barcola will not be joining Liverpool this summer, nor any other club, for that matter.

“Paris Saint-Germain have no plans to let Bradley Barcola leave this summer,” wrote Romano on X.

“The management and Luis Enrique all plan with Barcola as part of the squad for next season.”

Hands off Diaz and Gakpo

With Barcola off the table, Liverpool will be emboldened to retain two exit-linked widemen already at their disposal.

Luis Diaz continues to be linked with Barcelona in case they fail to sign Nico Williams. The Colombian is also a target for Al-Nassr and in the sights of Bayern Munich who are desperate to land a new left winger.

Ironically, Bayern’s No 1 target is Williams who looks set to join Barcelona. Personal terms between Barca and Williams have been agreed and if the transfer completes, Bayern could switch focus to Anfield.

Diaz as well as Cody Gakpo are keenly admired in Munich. But if Liverpool cannot line up the signing of a worthy replacement for either player, they’ll not part ways with Diaz or Gakpo who both raised their games to new heights under Arne Slot last term.

