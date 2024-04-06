Michael Edwards is the new CEO of football at Liverpool

Liverpool are swiftly progressing with talks over the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold and have a confidence that a new record-breaking contract will soon be agreed to keep the star at Anfield, according to an in-the-know transfer journalist.

The 25-year-old star has developed into one of the leading right-backs in the game and has proved a huge factor in the success Liverpool have enjoyed in the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield. Over the last year, Alexander-Arnold has added another string to his bow, proving himself equally as capable as a creative midfielder for both club and country.

However, with Klopp departing this summer, speculation has risen that a number of their leading players could also look to follow the German out the exit door and knowing it may be difficult for any successor – whoever it may be – will struggle to replicate the success that they have enjoyed under their charismatic boss.

To that end, all of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Alexander-Arnold find themselves falling out of contract at Anfield in just over a year’s time, fuelling reports that all three could be lured away and tempted to take on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Indeed, Alexander-Arnold has been touted as a big-money transfer option for Real Madrid, who are desperately seeking a quality right-back upgrade this summer.

Despite that, reports earlier this week suggested Alexander-Arnold was to be offered a bumper new deal by the Reds to keep the 25-year-old on Merseyside for the forseeable future.

Currently on a hefty £180,000 a week deal at Anfield, it’s claimed Liverpool plan to offer their homegrown star a deal worth double that, elevating his salary to £360,000 a week and making him the club’s all-time highest-paid player.

Journalist confirms Alexander-Arnold talks over new Liverpool deal

That will see the Reds’ vice-captain overtake Salah as the club’s top earner, though the Egyptian himself could yet surpass his own record if he too commits to a new contract.

All the same, Liverpool will delighted to tie down the assist king to a new deal, with Alexander-Arnold’s record of 12 goal involvements (two goals, 10 assists) from 29 appearances underlining the quality he offers.

Now transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has confirmed that Liverpool CEO of football Michael Edwards is confident of tying Alexander-Arnold to an extension, putting to bed rumours of a move to Real Madrid.

“There have been a few reports linking Alexander-Arnold with a potential move to Real Madrid, who have also been linked with Reece James,” O’Rourle told Football Insider.

“Right-back is an area of the team that Real are looking at.

“I don’t see Alexander-Arnold having any real desire to leave Liverpool right now, he’s vice-captain, probably a future captain in the making in a few years.

“Once Virgil van Dijk hangs up his boots or moves on I think Alexander-Arnold is the ready-made replacement as captain.

‘Boyhood Liverpool fan’

“He’s a boyhood Liverpool fan, loves the club, so I think there will be talks ongoing right now and over the summer,” O’Rourke added.

“Once Liverpool get everything in order with the new manager now they’ve got the structure off the pitch set in stone with Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards back in there, I’m sure negotiations should progress pretty smoothly, and Alexander-Arnold will be offered a bumper new contract to extend his stay at Anfield.

“I’m sure the player himself, as long as those terms are right, will have no issues committing his long-term future to his boyhood club.”

Securing the future of Alexander-Arnold will be a huge feather in the cap for the returning Edwards, who alongside incoming sporting director appointment, Richard Hughes, will look to ensure the post-Klopp era at Anfield remains equally as successful.

In other news, Liverpool are reportedly closing on the appointment of Ruben Amorim with a deal expected to be agreed in a matter of days.