Mo Salah has ruled out the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer and will only leave Liverpool to join Paris Saint-Germain, with the player’s stance on a potential exit revealed.

The 32-year-old’s current contract at Anfield is set to expire at the end of the season and foreign clubs are able to open pre-contract talks with him ahead of a free transfer next summer.

TEAMtalk sources state that the interest in Salah from Saudi remains very high, but Egyptian international has put the potential move ‘on the back burner.’

One of the main reasons for this is that Salah’s great dream is to win the Ballon d’Or and he believes leaving Liverpool or Saudi would be detrimental to this.

We can confirm that PSG are interested in Salah and they can offer him something different than Saudi Pro League clubs – consistent Champions League football and the possibility of playing in the Club World Cup.

The chance to help PSG win their first Champions League title and the CWC will help put Salah in the spotlight as he tries to win the Ballon d’Or.

Despite PSG denying their interest in Salah, TEAMtalk understands that contacts between the French club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the Liverpool forward have been ongoing for over two years – a courtship that could bear fruit in the summer.

Liverpool contract talks ‘positive’ despite Salah comments

Salah is yet to make up his mind with regards to staying at Liverpool. He is aware remaining with the Reds has its positive sides as he knows the environment perfectly and is a leader at the club and a hero for the fans. Liverpool are also on track to win the Premier League title this season and look set to be one of the best sides in Europe for the foreseeable future.

We understand that Salah’s preference would be to stay at Liverpool, but only if his contract demands are matched. Talks are ongoing and described as ‘positive’, at this stage, by sources.

Despite Salah saying in a recent interview that he and Liverpool are “far away from any progress” in negotiations, sources state that the Reds are still working on a renewal offer.

The current offer is for a two-year extension, which was requested by Salah in December, and the forward has been offered the same salary terms as he is currently on – around £350,000 per week. However, Liverpool do not want to include any bonuses in the deal.

Liverpool have not set a deadline for Salah’s response and are calm about the situation, as the player intends to complete negotiations with the Reds before agreeing terms with any other club.

PSG offer Salah mega-money contract

As we reported last week, PSG are willing to offer Salah a more lucrative contract than Liverpool – a two year-deal until 2028 on salary terms around 15% to 20% higher than that of the Reds.

Salah wants to take his time to decide his future. He has the option of continuity and stablility by staying with Liverpool, or a new challenge with PSG on more lucrative terms.

The possibility of playing in the Club World Cup with PSG also interests Salah, but he is aware that the French club’s environment has had a detrimental impact on some player’s careers, such as Randal Kolo Muani, who is looking to leave this winter.

