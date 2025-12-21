Liverpool double down on huge Mo Salah decision as stunning ‘offer’ made for Tottenham ace

Liverpool won’t be swayed over their stance on Mohamed Salah’s immediate future at the club heading into the January transfer window, while the chances of Antoine Semenyo arriving at Anfield have been talked up again and Arne Slot’s side have been revealed as suitors for a Greek attacker.

Salah is now off duty for Liverpool after heading to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Egypt, but that won’t stop his future from being a big talking point on Merseyside with the January transfer window on the horizon – as well as talk of who could add to the Reds’ attack.

Salah locked down until summer

Salah’s future at Liverpool has been up for question since his comments post-Leeds game complaining about his decrease in gametime, with many thinking a January exit is looking inevitable.

But before heading off to AFCON, Salah was back in action against Brighton – and it might not have been his last appearance for the club after all.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool do not want to sell Salah in January and would rather do so in the summer, when there will be one year remaining on the contract he signed earlier this year.

As is commonly expected for Salah, the Saudi Pro League will be his likely destination when the time comes to leave Liverpool, seemingly at the end of the season.

Crucially, the decision was reportedly made even before Liverpool lost Alexander Isak to injury during their win over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday – and it hasn’t changed since that concerning update.

However, it remains to be seen what Salah’s camp think of those plans after recently angling for a contract termination.

To either replace or complement Salah, Liverpool remain strong contenders to sign Semenyo in January after a report reiterated the Bournemouth winger’s preferences.

Semenyo can be signed via a £65m release clause that will be active in the early part of the transfer window, which has alerted Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Although the competition is fierce, Liverpool are currently understood to be Semenyo’s favoured destination, which has been backed up by The Guardian.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes should have an inside knowledge of his situation given they crossed paths at Bournemouth.

Liverpool linked with Spurs ace

Meanwhile, some astonishing claims from Spain claim Liverpool have made an offer for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have put €60m (£52.5m) on the table for Bergvall, an offer which Spurs have been tipped to consider.

It would be a big sum for a player of his age, although Spurs have always been big believers in Bergvall’s potential.

Fichajes isn’t a particularly reliable source for transfer news, so it remains to be seen if the rumour is simply that, or if anyone else will suggest there’s something to it.

Reds rival Chelsea for Greek prospect

One player we can confirm Liverpool have been keeping close tabs on is Genk teenager Konstantinos Karetsas.

Karetsas is an 18-year-old who can operate anywhere in the final third, but predominantly as a no. 10 or on the wing.

Sources have confirmed Liverpool have been watching the Greek prospect, although they aren’t alone and Chelsea are now paying increasingly close attention.