Liverpool have been warned to prepare themselves for the departure of Mohamed Salah in a matter of weeks after reports named the Saudi side now very firmly ready to press the button on a giant offer to FSG, while recent comments from David Ornstein have suggested the end could be in sight.

Salah recently saw his future at Anfield thrust into the limelight off the back of a very public falling out with manager Arne Slot, who had dropped the Egyptian to the bench in three successive games across early December. While he departed for AFCON later that month with an enormous question mark over his future, the two men appear to have put their differences aside to help steer Liverpool through the current campaign.

However, questions still lurk over Salah’s future and amid the backdrop of a season that has so far proved nowhere near as effective as usual – he’s only scored once for Liverpool since November 1 – a parting of ways continues to be a topic of hot debate.

Now, according to reports in Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad are gearing up for a giant proposal to try and finally tempt Salah to the Middle East.

And will the Saudi Arabian transfer window shut on the day as the rest of mainland Europe, WinWin reports that the deadline exit of Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal has seen Salah emerge as the ‘top choice’ for the former, who are now prepared to test Liverpool’s resolve with a giant bid ‘in the coming weeks’.

It’s reported they have been tracking Salah for ‘several weeks’ now, but are finally ready to launch a substantial offer for his services which will be deemed big enough to give FSG serious food for thought about whether they should cash in.

By the summer, Salah will have just a year left on his Anfield deal and, while the star remains undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s best on his day, it’s suggested there will be a temptation from the club’s owners as to whether his sale would now be in the club’s best interests.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Will Liverpool really sell Salah? What the top journalists are saying…

Despite claims a giant offer for the player, who will turn 34 in July, will land on their doorstep, the potential departure of the Egyptian this summer appears to have divided those in the media.

Per David Ornstein, he insists FSG’s intentions were to always keep Salah for the duration of his deal and allow him to leave in summer 2027 as a free agent.

However, he admitted recently that a significant offer could alter that plan…

Ornstein wrote: ‘Despite recent uncertainty, the Egypt attacker is fully expected to finish the campaign at Anfield.

‘It will be hoped his situation then settles down and that he sees out the rest of his agreement, which runs until June 2027.

‘However, if problems remain, it is possible conversations will take place about parting ways early.’

One factor that will play a large part in determining if Salah leaves in 2026 or 2027 is promises over game-time.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, was previously informed that Salah has no intention of becoming a squad player at Anfield.

Indeed, Bailey has also previously suggested that Liverpool are indeed preparing for the ‘endgame’ with Salah and have already begun planning to sign his replacement.

“They are planning for his succession, whether it’s next year or the year after that,” Bailey stated back in October.

“I don’t think it’s a real worry. Even if he was playing brilliantly there would be a chance of him going next summer. I don’t think it’s form-related, I think they’ll assess it.

“He’s on a two-year deal, so it’s a short-term thing anyway,” he added. “There’s never an easy or right time to move on from these world-class players.

“A sale next summer might suit all parties, even if he was the best player in the Premier League right now, I don’t think you could rule him out of leaving next summer.

“They’ve just spent the best part of £300m on Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. That’s more than a quarter of a billion pounds on three forwards. We’ve started endgame for Salah, this is either the penultimate season or the last one.”

Latest Liverpool news: New Slot sack claims; Reds eye second Sunderland star

On the subject of Salah, we have also looked at eight major reasons why his form has taken such a dramatic downturn this season.

Meanwhile, Slot has been told he is fortunate to have clung onto his job at Anfield, after suggesting only last season’s Premier League title success has saved him, but with the ‘drop off in standards this year stark’.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are reportedly in the running to sign a Sunderland star who has been at the peak of his powers so far this season, although any deal could cost them £50million as the Reds prepare to move on another bona fide club legend.

Finally, the Reds have been strongly condemned and branded ‘suckers’ for spending such a hefty fee to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet on deadline day.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.