Liverpool are reported to be making a bold move ‘behind the scenes’ to bring Xavi Simons to Anfield this summer, with a huge first offer being prepped and with a report revealing the three Reds players who can help bring the raid on RB Leipzig to reality.

The Reds are basking in the glory of winning a record-equalling 20th English league title last weekend with four games to spare. And while the success instantly carves Arne Slot’s name into Liverpool folklore, the Dutchman is not resting on his laurels and is already putting plans in place to ensure they can win back-to-back Premier League crowns next season.

To that end, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher lifted the lid way back in February of the enormous transfer kitty being afforded to Slot this summer ahead of what sources described to him as a ‘historic summer’ at Anfield.

And while the Liverpool manager is thought to be putting his focus on three areas of the side in particular – interest in strengthening at left-back, centre-half and in attack is well documented – a new report claims a major transfer surprise to bring in Simons is being worked on too.

Indeed, according to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are ‘preparing to submit’ an opening offer of approximately €60m (£51.1m, $67.8m) for the Netherlands international playmaker, as Slot looks to bolster his attacking options next season.

The 22-year-old has travelled around quite a lot already in his young career having already been on the books of Barcelona and PSG and also having enjoyed spells on loan with PSV. But has made a home at Leipzig over the past two seasons, where he has 10 goals and eight assists from 31 appearances across the course of this season.

Indeed, he has a total of 43 goal contributions from 74 games in their colours – one G/A every 1.72 times he takes the field.

However, despite Slot’s desire to bring him to Anfield and make him their first signing of the summer, it’s reported their opening gambit is likely to fail with RB Leipzig likely to hold out for nearer the €80m (£68.1m, $90.4m) mark.

Liverpool teammates can help the Reds sign Xavi Simons

Despite that, there appears a strong optimism in the report that the two clubs can agree on a deal.

Simons’ deal at the Red Bull Arena is due to expire in summer 2027, meaning their best chances of making a big profit on their initial €31m signing is this summer.

Furthermore, per the report, Simons is keen to play in the Premier League next and could be convinced to move to Anfield to play under his compatriot Slot and alongside three of his Netherlands international teammates in Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds are understood to have sent a ‘scouting delegation’ to take in RB Leipzig’s 3-3 draw against Bayern Munich on Saturday. And their scouts will have been impressed with what they saw as Simons provided a jaw-dropping assist for another reported Liverpool target, striker Benjamin Sesko, to score a lovely goal.

While the signing of a new No.10 is certainly not a priority for Liverpool this summer and with the big money expected to be shelled out on a new central striker capable of taking the goalscoring burden off Mo Salah, Jamie Carragher has endorsed the possibility of the Reds signing an upgrade for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Speaking in February, Carragher admitted: “I’m not Szoboszlai’s biggest fan, but he has great athleticism. He gets talked about as our No.10, and people say, ‘Oh, he’s great off the ball.’

“But he’s our No.10, he’s scored three goals [in the Premier League, this season] as our No.10, but I was thinking that Slot could do that [look for other options].”

Slot himself admits Liverpool need to strengthen their squad this summer, saying after Sunday’s Chelsea loss: “It’s already a big summer because we extended Virgil [van Dijk] and Mo [Salah] and for large parts of the season, I don’t think everyone expected that.

“For us to keep them is a big thing. I’ve said already that I am happy with the squad we have.

“We will see what the summer brings but sometimes it can be good to bring fresh energy.

“It has already been a good summer and we won the league. Only if we see someone on the market who can improve us.”

