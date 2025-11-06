Liverpool are in preliminary talks with Dominik Szoboszlai over a new deal at Anfield, with two sources confirming the club’s plans to nail down the Hungarian to a longer contract and with the player himself revealing the subtle tactical tweak that looks to have saved the Reds’ season.

The Merseysiders signed Szoboszlai in summer 2023, having met the £60m (€70m, $81m) release clause in his RB Leipzig contract. Now in his third season with Liverpool, the 25-year-old is arguably currently enjoying his best-ever form in the club’s colours.

Having also shown his versatility by covering at right-back when preferred to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, Slot has recently reverted Szoboszlai to his more accustomed No.10 role in the Liverpool line-up.

With two goals and five assists to his name from 15 games so far this season, the Reds are really seeing the player at his best and, in an effort to protect their interests in the long-term, two sources now claims the club are planning discussions with the player to tie him down to Anfield beyond his arrangement, which runs to 2028.

Per Italian sources, Liverpool are planning to extend Szoboszlai’s contract until either 2030 or 2031.

Currently earning a salary worth £120,000 a week, it is likely the player can expect to land a minimum 50% payrise, taking his wages north of £180,000 a week and reflective of his elevated importance to Arne Slot’s side.

Labelled a ‘hugely important’ player to Liverpool this week by captain Virgil van Dijk, journalist Gregg Evans, writing for The Athletic on Thursday, claimed ‘preliminary discussions are taking place’ with Anfield chiefs over a possible new deal, although ‘club sources are downplaying that any agreement is imminent’.

Evans’ piece also explains how Slot and his coaching staff see Szoboszlai as future Liverpool captaincy material.

Szoboszlai shares Liverpool tactical tweak that has saved season

Meanwhile, clearly getting the influential Hungarian midfielder both back to his best and in his key position has proved key to Liverpool’s two most recent results – home wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid – which have not just been achieved by claiming clean sheets, have come at a vital time when people were starting to question the manager after a troubled run of form.

While TEAMtalk sources insist Slot has never come under any pressure internally – more on that later – Szoboszlai himself has opened up on the tactical tweak that has helped the Reds return to winning ways over the last few days.

“Finally, we are keeping the clean sheets,” he explained. “I think that’s the most important [thing].

“We have a rule: five seconds and [get] behind the ball, and I think last two or three games, everyone is doing it.”

Given a trip to face Manchester City is next on the agenda, a return to form is certainly timely.

Van Dijk is also all too aware of the 25-year-old’s importance, explaining after the win over Real Madrid: “What you see is what you get from Dom.

“He is very important. The energy he brings on the pitch is incredible, and the quality that he has is outstanding.

“Like you said, he is learning each and every game, and he is developing into the player we all feel like he could be. He is already showing that for the country he is playing for, and it is about keeping on doing it for the rest of the season.

“So far, he has had a great start to the season, and he has to keep going. Keep your head down and keep performing.”

