Liverpool left hugely impressed after sending ‘top scouts’ to watch lethal Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool have repeatedly sent club officials to watch a Premier League winger in action this season, according to a report – and they will have been left very impressed with what they have seen.

Liverpool can currently rely on Mo Salah on the right flank. The Egyptian ace has been sensational during his time at Anfield, having registered 202 goals and 87 assists in 331 matches and helping Liverpool win major trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

Salah is now 10th in the list of all-time top Premier League scorers, with 151 goals. He is ahead of iconic former stars such as Michael Owen, Les Ferdinand, Robin van Persie and Dwight Yorke.

Salah has also moved up to fifth when it comes to Liverpool’s best-ever scorers, having overtaken the likes of Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler and Kenny Dalglish.

Unfortunately for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, he may soon have to cope without the talismanic 31-year-old. That is because Saudi Pro League chiefs have identified him as their No 1 transfer target, in order to improve the global appeal of their competition even further.

Saudi club Al Ittihad submitted a huge £150million offer for Salah in the summer, which was immediately knocked back. They are expected to return with a new bid next summer, and this could prove enticing for Liverpool given the fact Salah’s contract expires in June 2025.

As such, Liverpool fans may soon see a new winger tearing it up down the right flank. And Salah’s will certainly be big boots to fill.

West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen has widely been touted as Salah’s successor, but he is not the only Prem attacker Liverpool are considering.

Liverpool ‘closely monitoring’ Crystal Palace star

As per the latest from Football Insider, the Reds are ‘closely monitoring’ Crystal Palace man Michael Olise. Indeed, they have sent their ‘top scouts’ to watch him on several occasions this campaign.

Olise missed Palace’s first 11 league matches as he was recovering from a hamstring injury, but he has since managed five goals and one assist in nine appearances.

The 22-year-old scored against Luton Town, Manchester City and Chelsea before emerging as the star of the show against Brentford on Saturday.

Following Keane Lewis-Potter’s early goal for Brentford, Olise dragged the Eagles level in the 14th minute by brilliantly connecting with a Jordan Ayew cross and sending a first-time volley into the net from a tight angle.

After Ebere Eze had put Palace in front shortly before the break, Olise made sure his team took home all three points by securing his brace in the second half.

He danced his way into the box before catching Bees goalkeeper Mark Flekken out with a clever low shot on his left foot. Brentford went on to have some great chances but could not drag themselves level, as Roy Hodgson’s side picked up a first win since November 4.

The Liverpool officials who were in attendance at Selhurst Park will have loved Olise’s performance, as he used his trickery and game intelligence to cause the Brentford defenders all sorts of problems.

The former France U21 international is not as quick or explosive as Salah, but he possesses a wand of a left foot and can resultantly score from a host of different positions. He has a keen eye for a pass too, which means he would excel at setting up prospective Liverpool team-mates such as Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

While Liverpool supporters would be devastated to see Salah move on after all he has achieved with the Reds, Olise could emerge into a great replacement. He is an incredibly exciting player to watch and has the ability to get fans out of their seats numerous times per game – which is what the Liverpool faithful demands.

