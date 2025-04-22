Liverpool are being tipped to seal the signing of another incredible teenage talent, as sporting director Richard Hughes aims to pull off a transfer coup with the addition of Leicester City starlet Jeremy Monga.

Rio Ngumoha was arguably the most exciting addition at Anfield during Hughes’ first – albeit a quiet one – summer transfer window, and made his professional debut as a starter in Liverpool’s 4-0 win against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Indeed, Anfield Watch states that the now 16-year-old ’caused shockwaves’ when he arrived on Merseyside last summer, having been recognised as one of the biggest talents in England at the time.

Signing elite young talent is a process that has become a tradition for Liverpool over the last few years, having snapped up Trey Nyoni prior to bringing in Ngumoha, while Ben Doak, Bobby Clark and Kaide Gordon all came before.

Current Reds first-teamer Harvey Elliot started the trend when he arrived as a 16-year-old from Fulham and now Hughes is looking to strike gold again with the addition of Monga from the Foxes.

The winger, who can also play as a No.10, became the second youngest player to make an appearance in the Premier League at 15 years, eight months and two days old against Newcastle recently.

Only Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri has debuted at a younger age in the English top flight, but Monga’s future remains uncertain at Leicester City as plenty of top clubs monitor his current situation.

And, according to Fichajes, Liverpool are now battling Manchester City for the forward’s signature and are ‘ready to agree a deal’ to bring him to Anfield.

Liverpool hoping history repeats itself in Monga deal

Monga is regarded as a major talent in youth football, having scored one goal and added four assists in five appearances for Leicester’s Under-18 side. The youngster has also scored twice and assisted two more goals for the Foxes Under-21s in eight outings.

Indeed, Monga made an impression coming on as a late substitute against the Reds in Sunday’s Premier League clash – a game in which Arne Slot’s men triumphed 1-0 to send Leicester straight back to the Championship.

Fichajes adds, however, that Liverpool will face stiff competition from City when it comes to trying to convince Monga over his next move.

Ironically, Ngumoha also had the same call to make when he joined the Reds last summer from Chelsea, with Hughes able to convince the player that Anfield was the right fit.

They’ll now be hoping that history repeats itself in the ongoing plan to preserve the club’s future.

